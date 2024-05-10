If you’ve never been a purse girl, the woven bag trend might take you over the line.

It was one of 2023’s biggest bag trends, and is still going strong, with Hollywood celebrities Sienna Miller, Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk all seen sporting them. But woven bags aren’t new by any means.

Structured styles, like the basket bag made famous by British actress Jane Birkin, have been around since the 1960s, symbolising both a carefree spirit and a practical perspective, since it's a carry-all that’s undeniably timeless.

Now, this cult classic is back, with refreshed, craft-based textures that are perfect for the summer ahead. Think raffia and straw, fishnet and fringe – bags that wouldn’t look out of place at a local Ripe market, Jumeirah beach, or by your side as you lounge by the pool in Spain, on your summer holiday.

Based on ratings and reviews on Amazon, we've curated a list of the best woven bags you can buy for yourself or a loved one.

1. Best Overall: Tory Burch Ella Crocheted Tote Bag

Hand-crocheted raffia with a leather base and trim make Tory Burch’s whimsical tote bag stand out from the crowd, while a wrapped double-T logo gives it an eye-catching flourish. This stylish little tote features an open top and a structured silhouette with a flat base for stability. Mind you, it won’t fit your laptop (a tablet might just make it), and it’s see-through so it won’t offer much protection from the elements. But it makes up for these hitches with a uniquely elegant design, with beautiful workmanship and sturdy materials.

2. Best Bucket Bag: Guess Lilica Bucket Bag

Embracing both the woven and bucket bag trend, is this stylish Guess’ Lilica purse. Made from a woven straw base, the bag has a detachable shoulder strap, pebble polyurethane trim, and antique gold hardware. Its simple design means it will complement any outfit, and despite its beach-bound woven look, it has a modern appeal that sees it easily transition to the workplace, as well. Reviewers’ only gripe is that they wish the bag came with interior lining.

3. Best Tote Bag: Queenoris Vegan Leather Tote Bag

In a number of colours and patterns, Queenoris’ vegan tote is completely handmade, with fabric that’s both soft and durable, which is likely why it has garnered over 440 4.5 stars on Amazon. The roomy tote is a lovely addition to your ensemble, whether you’re headed for the beach or to work. It’s big enough to fit a 9.7-inch tablet, along with all your other essentials. The bag comes with a zippered clutch as well, to hold important essentials, like your phone, cards or cash. Reviewers say they’re surprised that the bag looks compact, but is incredibly spacious. Some wish it had a snap or zippered closure, however.

4. Best Crossbody Bag: Novum Crafts Handmade Crossbody Rattan Bag

Here’s another beautifully handmade bag, crafted in Bali, Indonesia. Lightweight, and made with natural grasses and genuine leather, the bag is a result of a rigorous two- to three-day process that involves intricate drying, crafting and weaving techniques. Novum Crafts’s rattan bag isn’t overly large – it’s just big enough to fit all your essentials, making it the perfect little carry-all to take with you for nights out with friends. Reviewers love its crossbody, boho chic appeal and unique round design.

5. Best Crescent Bag: Miuco Bamboo Handbag

Talk about eye-catching! Miuco’s bamboo handbag has over 2,800 five-star ratings, and looks nearly identical to the one American model Chrissy Teigen is often seen sporting. Woven in a half-moon shape – a popular style this year – with a top handle, the bag comes in both small and large sizes to suit your requirements. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly sturdy, and it even comes with a soft dust bag to store your purse in. Make it your vacation purse – reviewers say it has successfully held room keys, lipsticks, phones and more, without any issues.

6. Best Beach Bag: Epsion Straw Beach Tote Bag

Looking for something funky and quirky? Epsion’s straw tote bag features colourful tassels and a casual design that’s perfect for brunch or the beach. The interiors are lined with soft fabric, and keep your belongings safe via a drawstring closure. Over 1,100 reviewers gave this bag 4.4 stars, with many saying that despite the fact that they “used and abused” their bag, they still received their money’s worth. It’s sturdy, durable and looks great with any outfit.

7. Best Vintage Bag: Emprier Vintage Fringe Vegan Hobo Handbag

With a trendy, timeless, Wild West appeal, Emprier’s Hobo Handbag immediately catches your attention with its fringe and tassel details. The body is constructed with vegan suede fabric that’s both soft and comfortable. The shoulder bag’s strap is adjustable, and its straps can be widened. The braided buckle gives it a woven look, and its spacious interiors are large enough to hold all your necessities, without making the bag look bulky. It comes with a zippered pouch for more important personal items.