Gym bags are typically large duffel carriers, by virtue of their function. After all, no one wants their clean laundry sitting in the same pile as sweaty yoga pants and soggy socks. So, while a bulky sports bag isn't the most fashionable of fitness accessories, consider the convenience of having a water-resistant compartment to stash away wet towels, shoes and clothes. It's especially a no-brainer, if you frequent the gym on the way to or back from work.

Toss your dedicated bag in the car trunk, and you won't have to make the obligatory stop home. Do all fitness enthusiasts need a polyester duffel? It depends. For instance, a yoga tote with enough depth to carry your rolled mat makes more sense than a heavy gym bag. And, if you'd rather just walk home and shower, a sporty drawstring bag can also work for storing lighter loads, like your water bottle, training gloves, phone and any other daily essentials.

Some mid-sized sports bags even double as weekenders. We shortlisted the best-reviewed gym bags on Amazon for various purposes below, from duffels to specialty gear bags. Shop with a Prime membership to have the bag delivered to you as soon as today or tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Duffle, Small

For an all-rounder gym duffel, there's no better deal than the Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 bag. Its extra-small size packs a basketball and some, while the subsequent larger sizes easily store all your sports gear. The polyester duffel has a water-repellent finish and features a large vented pocket for dirty laundry and shoes. You also get two water bottle slip pockets. Like most duffels, there's a removable padded shoulder strap for easy hauling. Reviewers have packed it up for weight training, rugby, sauna, boxing and more. The Undeniable duffel does run big, they note, so opt for an extra small, if you're just looking to carry your clothes and shoes.

2. Best Design: Adidas Graphic Duffel Bag

A stylish duffel with a silhouette flattering enough to qualify for weekend getaways - the Adidas Graphic Duffle has oversized branding on the front and maintains a stiff form that doesn't collapse easily. The webbing handle straps are lengthy, so you can tuck the bag under your arm comfortably. While it's made of 100 per cent polyester and has a wipeable surface, the bag does lack a shoe compartment. This hasn't stopped reviewers from stuffing it with football cleats, gym shoes, and other fitness equipment, though. They're mostly ecstatic about the bag being the perfect size for the gym, neither too big nor too small.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a lifetime warranty.

3. Best for Sparring Gear: Meister Vented Convertible Duffel/Backpack Gym Bag

If you like to spar for cardio, instead, this is just the right bag for martial arts equipment. Whether you practise kickboxing, Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai or taekwondo, the Meister Covertible stores all guards, protectors and gloves, with leftover room for your uniform and towels, say reviewers. Most buyers have carried the bag to tournaments, since you can wear the duffel like a backpack and its dimensions pass most carry-on requirements. The bag is made of rugged fabric used in motorcycle protective gear, with ventilation panels on either side. Some reviewers say they've also managed to bring their lunchbox along, given the spacious capacity.

4. Best Tote: Puma Evercat Jane Tote

The Puma Evercat Jane Tote is for those who are looking to downsize their gym carry-on from a duffel. Resembling an oversized purse, the fashionable tote has long straps for comfortable carrying over the shoulder. But, don't let the compact size deceive you - reviewers have still managed to fit their shoes, water bottle, toiletries and clothes inside this tote. Others recommend it for exercising after work, saying that the bag makes the transition between office and gym smooth. Do note that it misses a dedicated slip pocket for a water bottle.

5. Best Budget: Adidas Alliance 2 Sackpack

For an even lighter commute, consider this Alliance 2 sackpack by Adidas. Best used for quick workouts, the drawstring bag can hold two bottles in the side pockets, your wallet, keys and phone in the front closure and clothes in the main compartment. It's also frequently bought for carrying swimming gear. Reviews note that the drawstrings are thick and durable, as is the polyester material. If you bike or ride an e-scooter to the gym, the bag's reflective design is definitely a bonus.

6. Best for Yoga: Rumi Yoga Tote Bag

Hit the studio, with this minimalist tote made for carrying yoga mats of all sizes. Cut from pure cotton, the natural fabric feels like a fitting companion to a grounding yoga session; it's also biodegradable. Besides your mat, the Rumi bag stores your phone, wallet and water, in the large slip pocket outside and the interior zipped pocket. With larger mats, though, reviewers say the bag might not have additional room for yoga blocks.