Planning a short trip any time soon? Leave your bulky luggage behind and instead, pack light in a stylish weekender bag. A cross between a duffel and an oversized satchel, these soft-sided bags are spacious enough to fit your clothes, toiletries and electronics for a couple of days. Some travellers also opt for a weekender as their carry-on luggage , too.

If you've been looking for an easy hold-all travel bag, now's the time to browse your options below, with Amazon's Time to Travel sale . Our luggage repair expert, Fazal Imam, the founder of Dubai Repairs, shared the most durable brands that he's come across in his experience. When shopping for a weekender bag, Imam says to keep an eye out for Tumi, Briggs & Riley and Victorinox, to snag reliable travel gear.

We've picked out the best-rated items from the sale, along with our expert's recommendations. Go ahead and bag more savings with a Prime membership to get free, speedy delivery.

1. Best Overall: Tumi Voyageur Wynne Weekender, Black

Travel in style, with this Tumi bestseller. The Voyageur Wynne Weekender is a luxurious nylon bag with a 26-litre main compartment, padded shoulder straps and four metal feet on the base. Originally valued at over Dh1,000, this discounted weekender bag is a steal for the price. Designed for short getaways, the bag has dedicated organisational pockets for your laptop, jewellery, water bottle and more. It has a trolley sleeve for hands-free carrying, too.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh77.57 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Small-Capacity Bag: Delsey Paris Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag

For an overnight trip, pick a smaller weekender duffle bag, like this Desley Paris Chatelet Air 2.0. Currently listed at an attractive price, the travel gear is a great eco-friendly alternative, made of recycled water bottles and vegan leather. Its soft-touch lining is treated with antimicrobial technology, so you can expect odour control in your duffle bag. Carry it by hand, over the shoulder or slide it over the trolley handle. Inside, the bag comes with a removable zippered pouch for small essentials and a water-resistant toiletry bag, too. Reviews love the sharp silhouette and find it a classy accessory for travel that doesn’t cramp their style.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh49.21 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Design: Polare Ambassador Style Retro Weekender Bag

If you're a fan of Polare wallets, meet its super classy weekender bag. Made with 100 per cent pure cowhide leather from Italy, it's the kind of material that looks better with age. The bag stores your 15.6-inch laptop in a separate sleeve, along with dedicated pockets for phone, wallet and passport. Besides the haul handles, the bag has a shoulder strap, but do note that it doesn't include a trolley sleeve. Reviewers are impressed by the thick leather material and love how professional and no-nonesense it looks.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh63.63 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty and a lifetime of customer service.

4. Best Value for Rugged Bag: Briggs & Riley ZDX Duffle Bag

Another weekender duffle bag worth considering is the 47-litre Briggs & Riley gear. It works both as a carry-on and a gym bag, thanks to the large PVC-lined pocket to isolate your dirty shoes, towel and sweaty clothes from the clean pile. The bag boasts an 800D ballistic nylon outer fabric for maximum durability, and a special anti-RFID (radio-frequency identification) pocket in the front to block any identity theft. Don't worry about resting your bag on messy surfaces - the PVC-coated base repels dirt and water from seeping through. Happy reviewers expect the duffle to last them for years to come, and appreciate the separate shoe compartment.

5. Best Expandable Bag: TUMI Women's Alpha 3 Double Expansion Travel Satchel Handbag

Slightly heavier than our best overall pick, this Tumi travel satchel is made of tougher ballistic nylon but retains its elegant design. The best part about this variation of the weekender bag is that its depth is expandable by 13 inches. You can maximise the packing space for longer weekend trips. Much like the Voyageur Wynne, the Alpha 3 has leather-wrapped carry handles, an optional shoulder strap, a media pocket and a trolley sleeve.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh98.40 for 12 months with select banks.

6. Best Overnight Bag: BAGSMART Weekender Overnight Bag

Check out this budget overnight bag, for the occasional weekend getaway. The Bagsmart travel duffle fits up to seven shirts, four pairs of pants, one pair of shoes and a toiletry bag. It comes with a shoe bag, so that you're not compromising on your clean laundry. A 15.6-inch laptop compartment keeps your work electronics safe, and a waterproof zippered pocket stores skincare essentials. It straps onto the trolley and fits under the airplane seat, note reviewers. They also add that with smart packing, you can get a couple of nights in, but it's mainly ideal for a single night's stay.

7. Best Budget: Samsonite Foldaway Packable Duffel Bag

How about a portable weekender bag? The Samsonite Packable duffle bag folds back into a pouch for compact storage and unfolds on the go, whenever you need it. Constructed with 600D polyester, this lightweight bag has a large main opening, an adjustable shoulder strap and exterior pockets. It's the perfect solution for stashing away your travel souvenirs on the return flight. Reviewers say they like to keep the duffle bag folded inside their main luggage, just in case they might need the extra space. It's excellent value for the price.