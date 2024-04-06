What bags are in right now, you might ask? Apparently, anything with a crescent silhouette goes. Starting from the popular fanny packs to petite shoulder bags, all contemporary designs have been heading towards a croissant design for a few years now.

On TikTok, Pinterest and elsewhere, we’re noticing a surge of slouchy handbags that closely resemble oversized totes. It’s the perfect commute accessory with ample space for all your knick-knacks and essentials, going hand in hand with the baggy streetwear style popular among Gen Z.

On the classier end, luxe fashion content creators still stick to half-moon bags but those wrought from leather or suede, defined by neater silhouettes and metallic hardware. They can come in all sizes and strap lengths to complement your outfit of the day, whether you prefer a clutch or crossbody style.

Tap into the star of handbag trends this year and gift yourself or a loved one a versatile crescent purse, this Eid. Our list focuses on trending brands who’ve mastered the design, also based on happy reviewers pleased with their purchase. Shop with an Amazon Prime membership to score free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Fossil Harwell Hobo

A genuine leather purse for any capsule wardrobe, Fossil's Harwell Hobo will outlive most bags to bring you excellent value for your money over time. Made from the brand's LiteHide, a high-quality leather tanned using a more eco-friendly method, Harwell is a medium-sized bag inspired by the '90s crescent silhouette with one main zipper pocket and two slide pockets. It sits between mini shoulder bags and larger models, so the bag works for nearly all casual and semi-formal events, whether you have a dress or jeans on. The wide shoulder strap is adjustable up to a 13-inch drop. Reviewers love the make of this purse, especially the strap, which stays put on the shoulder and doesn't slip or dig into it. Others say it fits an e-reader, wallet, sunglasses and a phone.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh93.16 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Chic Bag: JW PEI Tessa Crushed Shoulder Bag

Who doesn't love an edgy statement piece? The Tessa Crushed bag by the Los Angeles-based fashion label JW PEI is perfect for a young woman in your life. A brand often spotted on celebs like American models Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, JW PEI is known for its trendy vegan accessories, and the Tessa bag is no different. It's made with vegan leather and features antique silver hardware on a petite silhouette, yet it can carry large phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max easily. There are two small zippered pockets on the front, with fringe detail and a slit pocket inside. Reviewers gift it to their twenty-something daughters who find it stylish and versatile for everyday use.

3. Best Everyday Bag: BAGGU Medium Nylon Crescent Bag

Some of the most viral daily totes have been coming out of Baggu, a sustainable US-based brand. Here's Baggu's take on a crescent bag, if you're looking for something to throw on before dashing out of the house or meeting up with a friend. The Nylon Crescent Bag in medium uses recycled heavyweight nylon that's machine washable and doesn't need careful handling like other expensive bags. It has a wide adjustable strap that can be slung over the shoulder or slipped to the side for a crossbody wear. While it's not big enough to fit a laptop, it can carry a water bottle, book and smaller essentials.

4. Best Tote: LaGaksta Hobo Pebbled Italian Leather Shoulder Bag

For larger bags, look no further than a slouchy hobo tote. LaGaksta, a small family-owned brand, offers a genuine Italian leather tote bag in its range that has a crescent-shaped top and a flat base. The thick pebbled leather will stand the test of time, and it's soft enough for the material to fall in a trendy slouch. It's a tote bag with a zip closure, so your contents are going to be secure in the spacious compartment. The main pocket is divided into two sections with more zippered and slip pockets inside. You also have an option in black besides this forest green shade.

5. Best Evening Bag: The Drop Addison

Addison by The Drop has an interesting crescent silhouette you might want to reserve for a night out. It has a short strap drop of 3.5 inches and a ruched handle to give a pop of texture to your outfit, with the faux leather material bunching up nicely at the top. Carry it like a clutch, by the handle or weave it through your forearm, it's just the bag you need when everything else in the wardrobe seems too simple. Reviewers confirm the soft feel of the bag and plenty of room for a phone, keys, lip products and a mirror.

6. Best Party Bag: Guess Lua Handbag

The Lua rhinestone shoulder bag by Guess will fit right in if you prefer a more bejewelled look to match a celebratory occasion. The bag's faux leather exterior is covered in a cluster of rhinestones paired with pale gold-toned hardware. It features a Guess triangle logo on the front and another plated logo inside, where space is limited since it's a party bag. Still, you can slip in slim items like your smartphone, make-up products and a card wallet.

7. Best Crossbody Bag: Michael Kors Dover Small Leather Crossbody Bag

Get the Dover bag by Michael Kors for a crossbody style only. Made from 100 per cent leather, the bag is inspired by '90s small crossbody purses with sleek, crescent-shaped silhouettes. The shell is the brand's iconic logo-print canvas with a 24-inch brown strap and gold-tone hardware. It's still small in capacity, fitting just the bare essentials for on-the-go with three credit card slip pockets inside the main compartment and a front slip pocket. Buyers find the purse well-made and don't lament the limited space since it makes the bag lighter and easier to carry. It's usually their choice of purse for running errands.