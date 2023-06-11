It’s the go-to bag that everyone looks for, the minute they wake up in a hotel room in a foreign city. Toiletry bags are vital for travel; they keep safe all your bathroom gear, from electric shavers to toothbrushes , ensuring you’re never without your hygiene essentials, no matter how far away from home you are.

But no one toiletry bag works for all travellers. Some of us prefer hanging bags, while others like structured, standing cases, otherwise known as dopp kits. Either way, the best of these bags offer ample space, durability and organisational compartments – they’re light and often big enough for a family to share.

We have a range of top-rated options for you as you begin to prepare for your summer travels, and dust off your check-in bags and carry-on luggage. Pick up your favourite with Amazon Prime, and get it delivered as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Peak Design Wash Pouch, Sage

Ideal for a couple, or even a family, Peak Design’s dopp kit is versatile from the inside out. It can sit upright on a bathroom counter, or can be hung via a stowable hook – either way, you get total visibility and access to all your toiletries. The bag has been designed with a number of other thoughtful features – it opens like an accordion, and has three mesh pockets, a large zip pocket, and a magnetically closed toothbrush pocket. On the exterior, there’s a pocket for a small razor, so you won’t accidentally cut yourself while rummaging through the bag, looking for it. You can even store shampoo bottles or electric shavers in the bag’s roomy open compartment. There’s a lot going for this toiletry bag, so it’s no wonder it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

2. Best for Men: Manscaped The Shed Men’s Toiletry Bag

Minimalistic and discrete, Manscaped’s The Shed toiletry bag offers men a stylish place to store their grooming tools. Made of sturdy polyurethane (PU) leather, the bag is water resistant with a lined interior, and features a secure zip, along with a grab-and-go handle. There are also multiple compartments in the inner lining for organising toiletry supplies. Reviewers say it’s compact enough to pack in their carry-on bags, so that they’re able to leave the flight feeling refreshed. The only thing they miss is an interior zippered pocket.

3. Best Premium Toiletry Bag for Men: Bayfield Bags Leather Dopp Kit

Equal parts sophisticated and functional, this genuine leather dopp kit by Bayfield Bags only gets better with age, and makes for a great gift for frequent travellers. Its dopp-style design allows it to sit upright on the counter, giving you access to roomy interiors where you can store all your bathroom essentials. Reviewers love the separate zippered compartment at the bottom, which many use for their shaving tools, clippers and tweezers. The entire bag features double-stitched seams and heavy-duty zippers, so it’s built to last.

4. Best for Cosmetics: Relavel Travel Makeup Bag

With Relavel’s practical and compact cosmetics bag, you won’t have to worry about brushes breaking or products leaking when you travel. The case is designed with makeup artists in mind, so it offers excellent organisation and functionality. The inner lining is made with waterproof fabric that’s easy to clean – just run it under water. Reviewers appreciate that they can assemble and disassemble the dividers according to their needs. There are also four flexible brush slots and side sip pockets for eyeshadow palettes and masks. While it’s a little bulky, the bag offers plenty of space, and gives you the ability to customise interiors based on the shape and size of your makeup. That’s hard to beat!

5. Best Large Capacity: L&FY Travel Toiletry Bag

Remembering to organise and pack everything your child needs for the next family vacation can be stressful. But L&FY’s toiletry bag makes the task a little easier by offering plenty of space, and easy access. You can separate hair clips from toothbrushes, and sunscreens from toothpastes – clear, zippered pockets keep them neatly organised. The interiors are water-resistant, and the bag’s hanging design gives you a space-saving solution in cramped hotel rooms. Some reviewers have even successfully turned this bag into an arts-and-crafts storage solution for their kids when travelling.

