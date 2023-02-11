Pesky razor bumps and burns, or just sensitive skin in general, can keep you from shaving as frequently as you'd like. Manual razors might deliver a true clean shave, but an electric shaver achieves similar results faster and with zero skin complications. It's why most men leave the old-school razors to the experts and opt for an easy, cordless tool for upkeep at home.

But, how does one choose the best shaving tool? And, what entails a good beard routine? We spoke to Yazan Alsadoud, a senior barber at Chaps and Co Barbershop in Dubai, with over 15 years of experience in professional grooming. "I personally prefer a manual razor, but if you have skin that gets irritated easily from direct contact with the blade, then go for electric shavers," Alsadoud told Gulf News.

According to our expert, those with dry skin might find shaving with an electric razor a gentler affair. "When the hair grows back, there will be no razor bumps or in-grown hairs," he added. "Shavers can be used on the cheeks, jaw, neck and even on the head."

Make sure your growth is short enough for a comfortable shave. Our expert recommends trimming long beards before using an electric razor. Image Credit: Unsplash/Alex Mihai

Electric shavers are capable of producing clean-shaven jaws, and it all depends on the metal foil on the head. The closer the foil is to the skin, the better reach the blades underneath will have. This is why Alsadoud surveys the quality of the foil, before anything else. Then comes the battery life for cordless variants.

Some shavers come with three heads, also known as rotary shavers. Instead of a gliding motion, they move across the face in tight circles, snipping hair even at the contours. Alsadoud tells us that rotary shavers work just as well, but repeated friction could, again, irritate the skin for some.

The best practice is shaving on dry skin, but you can shave wet with most of the latest models. Alsadoud advised: "Apply powder before using an electric shaver and then after the shave, follow it up with a moisturiser or an aftershave, depending on the skin's sensitivity." For sanitation, brush off the clipped hairs from within and spray the blades with rubbing alcohol and oil.

1. Best Overall: Wahl Clean and Close Men’s Shaver

Pros

Number-one choice for pro barbers

Reliable battery life

Three-cut system misses no hair

Flexible foils to fit along contours

Cons

Reviews say some areas might need a do over

Two pro barbers vouch for Wahl's extensive range of electric shavers and trimmers. Alsadoud finds himself coming back to the brand, every time he makes a switch. He lists the cordless tool's long battery life and smooth shave as the reasons. Another barber in Abu Dhabi, well-known for his fade haircuts, has sworn by Wahl for 20 years. Addo Gyan, a barber at Garmesh Gents Salon, said: "I feel that it's easy to work with and maintain in the long run. I can finish working with 15 clients before it needs to be charged again". Wahl's Clean and Close shaver uses flex foils that adjust to the contours of your face. It shaves dry and wet, with a battery life of 90 minutes, which roughly equals to one month of use.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

2. Best Compact Shaver: Andis ProFoil Lithium Plus, Grey and Black

Pros

Hypoallergenic foil to reduce irritation

Compact size makes it easier to hold

80 minutes of battery life

Stand-up charger

Cons

Shaves beards shorter than 1mm better

Andis' ProFoil is Alsadoud's second pick. Our expert appreciates the shaver's strong, quiet motor. It's lightweight, palm-sized and has a soft grip for comfortable use. Your Andis electric shaver is fitted with gold titanium hypoallergenic foil, ideal for cutting any irritation down to zero. The compact machine is always on standby in a stand-up charger, which powers the shaver for 80 minutes. Reviewers call it a no-frills shaver but do add that facial hairs have to be not longer than 1mm in length for a clean shave.

3. Best Battery Life: Braun's Series 9 Best Electric Shaver for Men

Pros

Dry and wet shave, using foam or gel

Close shave on days' old beard

Wireless charging case for portability

Designed to last seven years

Cons

Expensive

Get a clean shave even with a seven-day beard, when you reach for the Braun Series 9 Pro. Its unique sonic technology captures more hair in the foil, thanks to the micro-vibrations. The tool is 100 per cent waterproof, which means it works perfectly fine under the shower head, with foam or gel. Manufactured in Germany, the Series 9 Pro is designed to last you for seven long years. Another bonus is its portable charging case - lock your shaver in and get up to 50 per cent extended battery life, aside from the stand charger. Reviewers attest to the quality and leave five-star ratings on the quick shave.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57 and two years for Dh81.

4. Best Rotary Shaver: Philips Shaver Series 7000

Pros

Protective coating prevents snagging and friction

Large head shaves quickly

Includes a trimmer attachment

Auto-adapts power to hair density

Comes with a cleaning station

Cons

Cleaning station requires cleaning pods, sold separately

If you've been meaning to try a rotary shaver, start with the Philips Series 7000. The three heads are coated in a protective layer to minimise friction and allow for a smoother shave. Like all rotary shavers, the tool follows the contours of your face with a 360-degree flexible head. As you move the electric razor in circles, it reads your hair density and adjusts the cutting power for a quicker, more effective shave. This applies to both wet and dry shaves. Two bonuses will make this purchase worth your buck – the kit comes with a pop-up trimmer to detail sideburns and moustaches, along with a cleaning station, so you don’t have to rinse and repeat. Reviewers report that they’ve gotten a complete shave in just two minutes, thanks to the large head.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and two years for Dh49.

5. Best for Wet Shave: Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor

Pros

Achieves a very close shave

Includes a pop-up trimmer for clean-ups

Auto-adapts power to hair density

Easy to clean

Cons

Louder than other shavers, say reviews

Panasonic Arc5 uses five precision blades under a thin foil that hugs all your facial contours. Like our Philips pick, the head is flexible for effortless gliding up the neck, jawline and chin. Panasonic's shaving sensors work hard to measure hair density, so that cutting power is adjusted automatically. It also features a built-in pop-up trimmer to draw clean lines as you shave. Do note that a full charge only gives you a battery life of 45 minutes, which is shorter than other shavers on our list. Happy reviewers suggest a wet shave with the Arc5 for the best results. The machine is fairly easy to rinse and clean as well.