1. Best Overall: Coach Gallery Tote Bag

With high-quality crossgrain leather and gold tone hardware, Coach’s Gallery Tote is stylish and functional at the same time. Its roomy interiors can easily fit a 13-inch laptop, say ecstatic reviewers, who also appreciate that it has pockets (one zip pocket and two multi-functional slip pockets) both inside and out, for all their essentials. With a secure zip-top closure, this Gallery Tote is well suited for both work and leisure, and you can take your pick from eight different patterns and colours.

2. Best for Space: Baggu Standard Duck Bag, Bisque

A social media favourite, Baggu’s Duck Bag is roomy, versatile, and comes in a variety of vibrant shades. This everyday tote is designed with two handles and an adjustable 40-inch strap so you can slide it over your shoulder, in your hand or across your body. At 16 inches high and 10 inches wide, it's incredibly spacious without appearing bulky – reviewers have comfortably fit their 15-inch laptops in it, and have had room to spare for gym clothes. The bag is durable, machine-washable, and sustainable too, since it’s made from 100 per cent recycled cotton. What’s not to love?

3. Best Crossbody Bag: Ted Baker Women's JIMSA Crossbody Bag, Black

Work is just one aspect of your day. If you have a million things to do before you head home for the night, you’ll appreciate how easily Ted Baker’s JIMSA bag transitions from work to play. Classic, sophisticated, and comfortable to wear in a crossbody style, this faux leather bag features an eye-catching bow detail. Reviewers say they like that they can remove the shoulder strap and switch to just holding the top handles instead, when they head out for dinner after work. There’s also an internal pocket to keep your essentials safe. Do note, however, that this bag is not spacious enough to fit a laptop.

4. Best for Business Travel: Longchamp Le Pliage Tote Bag, Medium

Looking for a practical, lasting tote bag that you can take on work-related trips? You won’t be disappointed with Longchamp’s Le Pliage Tote Bag. It’s made with an environmentally friendly polyamide canvas material that is so sturdy, reviewers say they’ve owned this bag for over 15 years without any issues. Soft, with a minimalist silhouette and ample volume, the bag is designed to easily fit your laptop, documents and essentials while still looking stylish and fun. The bag’s handles are 21cm long, so they rest comfortably on your shoulder or in your hand, and the tote has both a zipper and stud closure for added security. The best part? You can pack it right into your suitcase, since its design is inspired by the Japanese art of origami, and folds up to the size of a paperback novel.

5. Best Budget: NUBILY Laptop Bag for Women

With close to 10,000 4.5-star reviews, NUBILY’s laptop bag for women is made from durable, water-repellant and scratch-resistant polyurethane leather. With a simple design and classic style, the bag comes in 13 colours and is the perfect size for all your essential gadgets and documents. The interiors are divided into three sections, and include a padded pocket for your laptop, large open pockets for documents and books, and a zippered compartment for personal items. Reviewers say the bag is spacious and lightweight, and at a great price, it’s the perfect work bag for everyday use.