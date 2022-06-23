Summer calls for a holiday-ready wardrobe. But what’s so great about this season is that even the most casual of outfits can fly under the fashion radar. Whether you’re planning to take off in BOSS chino pants or spend time in the sunny outdoors shouldering a dusty pink Guess bag, we’ve got you covered.

Shop some of the best fashion deals below are currently live on Amazon, where select branded clothes, shoes, bags and more are 15 per cent off . To avail yourself of the discount, punch in the coupon code FASHION15 at checkout. Order as a Prime member to get your new wardrobe tomorrow, with no delivery fee.

1. G-Star Raw Men's Rovic Relaxed Cargo Shorts

Kick back and relax in these men’s cargo shorts by G-Star. The black pair is primarily made of cotton and offers a relaxed fit, sitting between a baggy and a straight silhouette that the reviewers love. Style the pants with neutrals, like your basic white tee and sneakers, and you’re all set in your dapper daytime casual wear.

2. Calvin Klein Jeans Women's Pearlized Pants

Sticking with atheisure wear this season? Try on a pair of pearlized pink pants by Calvin Klein Jeans. They're comfy to move in and stylish enough to be worn outside the gym. Switch it up on an afternoon hangout by unzipping the pant hems for a flared look with casual sneakers. These track pants truly stand out in the crowd for their pearl sheen and high-rise waist.

3. Tommy Hilfiger Men's 1985 Slim Polo Shirt

Here’s something to reserve for a brunch meet-up or for days you have to clock in at the office. Tommy Hilfiger's slim polo tee in white is a summer wardrobe staple. Its fabric is made of pure organic cotton with a bit of elastane stretch, which means it fits comfortably without clinging to the skin. The shirt delivers a smart fit in its short sleeves and polo collar, with a Tommy Hilfiger logo etched on the chest.

4. Aeropostale Women's Dress

If you’re on the hunt for a new summer dress, check out Aeropostale's piece in black with a lovely floral pattern and button-up detail. It comes in maxi length, flowing just above the ankles and cinching loosely at the waist for a shapely fit. Turn heads at your next brunch with the girls in this casual dress.

5. Havaianas Women's Noronha/M Sunglasses, Salmon

Invest in a pair of timeless sunnies that won't weigh down bright outfits. Translucent frames are all the rage, according to our list of sunglasses trends of 2022, and Havaianas' fashionable Noronha/M pair is a seasonal must-have. Coming in a light salmon tint with rose-gold mirror lenses, these sunglasses stay on at the beach, in and out of water, thanks to its durable rubber arms.

6. Casio Edifice Analog Blue Dial Men's Wrist Watch

A unique dial to go with your special evening wear, Casio's Edifice chronograph watch is a stunning accessory. Its dark blue band is genuine leather and takes inspiration from dusk, with a gradient watch face that fades into the black of the night sky. Edifice carries a bit of shine with it through rose-gold accented hour markers and the second hand. You're getting three stopwatch mini dials and the day of the month on your wrist, along with a water resistance of 100 metres.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

7. Dr. Martens Women's V Blaire Fisherman Sandal

Instead of the Dr. Martens boots you've been eyeing, how about a breathable yet equally edgy shoe by the same brand? Chunky and all vegan, Blaire features Dr. Martens' slip-resistant Ziggy sole that still gives you a decent height boost and an arched footbed. The buckle strap sits high around the ankle, so styling options with this shoe are infinite. Wear Blaire under dresses, straight-leg pants or midi skirts, much like your everyday boots.