Shades are more than their sun-shielding properties – they’re a fashion statement and, quite frankly, an underrated accessory. Now more than ever, quirky sunglasses have become a wardrobe staple for the Gen Z crowd, since a pair can so effortlessly piece looks together. If your summer shopping hauls have left you feeling like something’s missing, then you might benefit from discovering what’s hot in the world of sunnies.

In short, give the classic aviators and round lenses a break. An era of colourful feline frames, tortoise shell print and oval lenses is upon us. The internet’s favourite fashion icons, American model Bella Hadid and Blackpink’s Jennie, carried the ‘tiny’ sunglasses trend in recent years. In 2022, we’re still trying our hand at bold, eye-catching shades to elevate outfits.

Find a trendy pair of sunshades that speaks to you from our list below, and enjoy savings on women's eyewear! Plus, you can order with Amazon Prime to snap up free, next-day delivery.

1. Cat Eye Sunglasses: Ray-Ban Women's 0RB2299 Sunglasses

Indomitable, intimidating and chic, channel your no-nonsense mood in this 60s-inspired pair of cat-eye sunglasses by Ray-Ban. Perch them low on your nose bridge when you’re out and about in your best summer casuals and gold-toned jewellery. The brand’s iconic Havana frame and light brown lenses match the season perfectly, without weighing down your wardrobe. Still, if the tortoise print isn’t your cup of tea, you can select from a range of frame colours – both opaque and transparent – including black.

2. Translucent Sunglasses: Le Specs Women's Half Moon Magic Sunglasses

A way of adding a subtle splash of colour to outfits has been through tinted transparent frames. This pair of Le Specs Half Moon Magic shades comes to the rescue when you’re simply not in the mood to dress up. Looking void of colour on a sunny day? Carry these pink translucent sunshades paired with silver mirrored lenses in the purse. They’re shatterproof and scratch resistant.

3. Steampunk Sunglasses: Carrera Ca167/S Round Sunglasses

Steampunk shades take inspiration from 19th-century safety goggles that were typically shaped round and protected the temples. A nod to the steampunk science fiction genre, these sunglasses speak to both the Victorian era and the retro-futuristic aesthetic. Carrera’s own round pair is a metallic piece of construction with dark brown lenses and side blinders. This is a fashionable pick for both men and women, who’d like to keep their evening wear edgy and interesting.

4. Oval Sunglasses: Ray-Ban Rb3547n Oval Flat Lens Sunglasses

With the small sunglasses trend still going strong, we can’t not talk about tiny ovals. What’s great about this lens shape is that it retains the classic silhouette, without being too small to deliver sufficient UV (ultraviolet) protection. Ray-Ban offers a variety of colour combinations in this 70s-inspired model, but we found the gold-toned frame and light blue gradient lenses to suit the season the best.

5. Wayfarer Sunglasses: Calvin Klein Men's CK21531S Sunglasses

Traditional wayfarers are hard to resist lately. They’re back in trend for their durable build, large coverage and versatile pairing possibilities. Calvin Klein has just the right frame to fit the description. Designed for everyday wear across all seasons, these rectangular sunglasses provide 100 per cent of UV protection via deep black polycarbonate lenses. Plus, they sit light on the nose with a cushioned grip on the temples for all-day comfort.

6. Wraparound Sunglasses: Oakley Men's OO9014 Gascan Rectangular Sunglasses

Recall sporty wraparound frames? We’re wearing them in 2022, for not-so-sporty reasons. They’re part of the early aughts throwback, which the fashion community has been curating for years now. As seen on British singer Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid on multiple occasions, wraparound sunglasses are clearly no longer an athletic eyewear but still work great at the beach. Try the look with Oakley’s popular Gascan shades that wrap the temples snugly, featuring polarised lenses to buffer light glares.

7. Shield Sunglasses: Ray-Ban Wings II Sunglasses

In the same vein, wraparound shields are also in. Massive, futuristic and audacious, shields are your statement shades when worn purely as a stunt. Finding a bulky pair that suits your face shape can be tricky. Ray-Ban offers a close match, like the Wings II range. Despite its size, the pair is pretty lightweight and delivers clarity from every angle through orange mirrored lenses. Keep your eyes effectively shielded from harmful UV rays in these.

