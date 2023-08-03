Have you ever wrestled with a hand-held can opener and spilled the tin contents, one too many times? If you frequently use canned tomatoes, beans, chickpeas and other staple ingredients in cooking, then upgrading to an electric opener is in order. Electric can openers do the job swiftly and safely, without posing a threat to fingers and your freshly wiped countertops.

Magda Hajduk, a Dubai-based food stylist with over 20 years of experience and cookbook author of 'Dine in Style', tells us that electric models are "clean, safe and easy to use". They operate at the touch of a button and automatically cut into the metal lid or along the lip of the can.

Manual openers also require a lot of twisting and prying on your part, which can be painful for people with arthritis and other mobility issues.

In the market, you'll find two kinds of electric can openers: smaller battery-operated tools and those that plug into an outlet, but take up as much space as a small-sized appliance. Hajduk says your decision could be dependent on how much room you're willing to give up. A small kitchen would benefit from an opener that can be tucked away inside a drawer.

Other extra featues, such as knife sharpener and bottle opener, are also available in larger models. She said: "I highly recommend Kenwood's 3-in-1 can opener - it comes in an elegant chrome colour and is of a good size for any kitchen. I also like that it's fitted with removable blades for safe cleaning. It's all you need in your kitchen!"

Editor's tip Score up to 40 per cent on juicers, fryers, washers, microwaves and more, during the Appliance Carnival on Amazon. Shoppers can also get an extra 10 per cent off with Citibank, when they enter the code 'CB10AUG' on checkout.

Keeping these pointers in mind, we've drawn up a list of the best-rated automatic can openers that allow easy access to food in tins. You're just in time for Amazon's Appliance Carnival sale, where you can bag extra savings.

Subscribe to Prime for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Automatic Can Opener

Pros

Cuts along the side of the can, leaving no jagged edges

Lids can be reused to store leftovers

Lever press mechanism

Tall height makes way for bigger cans

Cons

Expensive

Clear off some counter space and make way for Hamilton Beach's Smooth Touch electric can opener. Amassing a 4.7-average rating with over 17,000 reviews, this tool is an instant hit among home cooks, and it's not hard to see why. It cuts along the side of the can, rather than into the lid, so you don't have to deal with sharp edges or scoop food bits from under the lip. The lid can be reused to cover any leftovers, too. Whether the pantry has pop-top or regular sealed cans, the opener cuts them all, using a lever design that just needs a light press. Buyers purchase this for their elderly parents and those who are left-handed, saying that cans now open on their first try. What they also appreciate is that they don't have a blade to remove for cleaning.

2. Best Multifunctional: Kenwood 3-in-1 Can Opener

Pros

Automatic start and stop mechanism with lever

Magnet holds onto the removed lid

Cuts into cans up to 1.2kg

Integrated bottle opener and knife sharpener

Cons

Can be finicky to latch a can on

Kenwood's multi-functional unit can save you even more time in the kitchen, since it's integrated with a knife sharpener and a bottle opener. It has a magnetic mechanism for holding onto cans as heavy as 1.2kg and cuts into the lid, stopping when the process is complete. Reviewers find that even the toughest of tins work with this opener, though they do note that connecting the can can take a few attempts. With this gadget, the removable blade needs to be cleaned after use.

3. Best Battery-Powered: Cooks Professional Electric Can/Tin Opener

Pros

Wireless and battery-operated

One-touch operation

Cuts cleanly around the lid, rather than into the tin

Metal extension holds on to the lid

Cons

No stop button

Get a battery-operated tool, like the Cooks Professional's palm-sized gadget, if storage is a concern. The opener cuts at the press of a single button, spinning around the circumference of a standard-sized can. Like the Kenwood tool, this can opener uses a built-in magnet to pop the lid off cleanly for safe disposal once done. Since it's a small unit, it's perfect for kitchens tight on space - simply insert four AA batteries and leave the opener in a drawer to use whenever needed. Several elderly buyers vouch for this, as there is no lever to push or socket to plug. The opener cuts around the side of the rim smoothly, leaving no sharp edges, others note.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.

4. Best Design: Progress 3-in-1 Electric Tin Can Opener

Pros

Great design to flatter any kitchen

Built-in magnet

Comes with bottle opener and knife sharpener

Easy blade release for cleaning

Cons

Cuts into the lid

Another three-in-one unit to consider, the all-black Progress electric can opener pops the lids off bottles, sharpens knives and cuts tin lids. Once the can edge is placed between the blade and the gear, the opener makes the perfect cut and holds the lid with a built-in magnet. You're getting a clean cut at the top and not along the side of the can, so this does make reusing the lids difficult. Reviewers say it's as beautiful on the countertop as it's functional. Those with arthritis attest to the efficiency and like that the lever moves away for easy cleaning.

5. Best Compact: Zyliss EasiCan Electronic Can Opener

Pros

LED light indicates when in operation

Start and stop button

Compact in size

Cuts around the tin

Cons

Blade can dull faster than expected

Our only other battery-powered opener is the Zyliss EasiCan tool, which is designed with seniors and arthritic users in mind. Compared to the Cooks Professional opener, this electric gadget is smaller, has a start/stop button, and comes with an LED light indicator that turns red when in operation. It works on small, medium and large food cans without a hitch, cutting around the lip of the tin. Reviews confirm that it leaves no sharp edges behind, but it does stutter when there's paper covering the can. Some buyers do struggle with getting more use out of the blade after six months.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.