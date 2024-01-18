Whether you're in search of a budget pair or a brand you're loyal to, you'll always find an option in earbuds as an Android smartphone user. Unlike Apple iPhones, you're not tied to accessories that have been optimised for a single ecosystem. For instance, recycling your AirPods with a Samsung, Xiaomi or Google flagship model means giving up voice assistance, automatic pairing, battery checks and so much more.

Android users don't have to be careful in their selection, and that's the beauty of shopping for an Android-ready, compatible pair. What you can do is make sure that your earbuds carry certain features recommended by our audio experts previously. For a snappy connection with minimal audio loss , aim for the latest Bluetooth 5.0 (and up) protocol. In-ear buds do a better job of cancelling ambient noise than the more comfortable open-design pairs.

Earbuds will also connect much faster with your phone if they're Google Fast Pair enabled. It's a one-tap mechanism that will recognise your buds across devices signed into your Google account. Keeping these pointers in mind, we've drawn up a list of Android-ready Bluetooth earbuds from Amazon, vouched by user reviews and ratings.

1. Best Overall: Google Pixel Buds Pro

Pros

Instant pairing with Android, iOS, tablets and laptops

Active noise cancellation with transparency mode

Hands-free Google Assistant support

31-hour battery life

Support for Qi-certified chargers

Cons

Requires a Google account to unlock full features

For the pure Android experience, you'll find your answer in the Google Pixel Buds Pro. Connection is nearly instantaneous with Fast Pair, so there's no fussing with Bluetooth settings, even if you don't own a Google Pixel phone. Equipped with 11mm drivers, the buds cancel active noise together with passive sealing of the ear canal. To hear the outside world on the roads, switch to transparency mode, or let the earbuds take care of it when you stop for a chat. The pair uses beamforming mics, which were highly recommended by our sound engineer expert, to deliver crystal-clear calls, so your voice doesn't get lost in the wind. The Buds Pro supports multipoint connectivity between Android and iOS devices, meaning you can switch between music on your phone to video calls on your laptop seamlessly. And, of course, Google Assistant on these is better than ever - do everything you need hands-free. More good news is that the buds work with Qi-certified wireless chargers like most Android devices. But don't just take our word for it. Reviewers with Garmin watches, Windows laptops, Samsung Galaxy phones, OnePlus phones and even iPhones hail the pair as the best Android earbuds out there.

2. Best for Galaxy Phones: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Pros

Samsung's codec delivers high quality audio

Active noise cancellation with ambient mode

Decent 18-hour battery life

Sensitive touch controls

Multipoint connectivity with paired devices

Cons

SmartThings Find app is only available on Galaxy devices

PC users find pairing difficult

For Samsung Galaxy users, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro are a no-brainer. They're also a popular choice for non-Samsung Android smartphones, and your only requirement is to install the Galaxy Wearable app on your device. The Buds2 Pro drivers are a treat for the ears, featuring a woofer and tweeter, along with Samsung's updated audio codec that retains the full 24-bit high-quality audio. Active noise cancelling takes place via six mics that automatically activate ambient mode when you chat, much like the Google Pixel Buds. Plus, these are Dolby Atmos-certified and that means they're definitely the choice for solo movie nights. Those with a Samsung ecosystem, from TVs to smartwatches, can switch between devices quickly by just tapping the earbuds twice. Battery life is shorter than our best overall, giving you up to 18 hours with the case. Reviewers confirm that the buds automatically pair with multiple recognised devices out of the case, but PC users have had poor luck.

3. Best All-Rounder: Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds

Pros

Android devices can access higher audio resolution

Google Fast Pair support

Great equaliser app

Active noise cancellation with ambient mode

Up to 24-hour battery life

Cons

Bigger than the new iteration

Whether we're talking about Sony's headphones or earbuds, its noise-cancellation technology will always be a scene stealer. Eliminate ambient noise, especially if you work in loud environments, with the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds. These buds use two mics on each ear to actively cancel office chatter or city traffic. They're predecessors to the latest, more expensive WF-1000XM5 pair, and yet, reviewers who own both find the XM4s better at bass, ANC and producing a warmer sound. You can still enjoy high-resolution wireless audio since the earbuds transmit more sound data than the conventional Bluetooth audio. The pair also supports Google Fast Pair and Qi charging to fit right in with your Android ecosystem. Reviewers try it out with their Samsung Galaxy phone, Huawei tablet, laptop and more with fast connectivity. They add that the sound it delivers is fuller and clear on all frequencies.

4. Best for Custom Sound: Nothing Ear (2)

Pros

Create custom equaliser and sound profile on the app

Up to 36 hours of battery life

Two Bluetooth connections

Delivers 24-bit high-res audio

Decent active noise cancellation

Cons

Battery in each earbud lasts about four hours

Another great Android-ready pair is the brand-new Nothing Ear (2). Not only is it a marvel to look at, like its smartphone counterpart, but the earbuds are also 24-bit Hi-Res Audio certified. With impressive sound quality from 11.6mm drivers comes active noise cancellation for disturbances up to 40 decibels. Instead of multipoint connectivity, however, the Ear (2) buds are limited to two devices - you can still switch between your paired laptop and phone seamlessly. Pop them in the case and get up to 36 hours of battery in total. Some buyers say that they go without charging their case because the buds hold up well throughout the day. They love creating their personal sound profile on the Nothing X app, which kicks off with an intuitive hearing test. More importantly, each bud only weighs 4.5 grams so comfort levels rank pretty high for buyers, too.

5. Best Smart Earbuds: JBL Tour Pro 2

Pros

Rich, detailed soundscape

Smart case with touch screen for controls and smartphone functions

Supports Google Fast Pair and runs on Bluetooth 5.3

Great noise cancellation

Google Assistant enabled

Cons

Battery life could be better

JBL Tour Pro 2 has a smart case that comes with its own screen. Tweak settings, turn on ANC, manage calls, check battery, set a phone alarm and so much more through the unique 1.45-inch display, without having to pull out your device. The earbuds feature 10mm drivers powered by JBL Pro Sound, complete with four noise-sensing mics that minimise distractions in real-time whenever you need to focus. The pair is Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair enabled, so you can connect to your Android device and Windows PC seamlessly. At this premium, the buds also support hands-free voice control with Google and Alexa. Buyers end their search with these, having tried Samsung Buds, Sony XM4s and AirPod Pros, particularly impressed with the detailed sound. They even pair the buds with PlayStation 5.

6. Best Value: Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC

Pros

Decent noise cancellation

Streams Hi-Res wireless audio over Bluetooth 5.3

Up to 50 hours of battery life

Quick Android pairing

Good bass profiles

Cons

Battery life is shorter than claimed, when ANC and Hi-Res audio are on

If you want long battery life and hi-res sound without breaking the bank, check out the soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds. These claim to cancel up to 98.5 per cent of ambient noise, making real-time adjustments as the environment around you changes. The earbuds transfer three times more data than regular Bluetooth to bring you hi-res wireless audio that's going to work best with Android phones. Like the Nothing earbuds, these give you the option of sculpting your sound profile so that every track plays just the way you like it. Out of all buds on the list, the Liberty 4 NC pair boasts the longest battery life - 10 hours without the case and 50 hours with. Music lovers who like an amplified bass will enjoy these buds, according to reviews. Pairing with devices is quick and easy, whether you're an Android or iOS user. Though, they do note that the battery life drops significantly as more features are turned on.

7. Best Latest Release: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Pros

Spatial 3D audio with Bose Immersive technology

Noise cancellation adjusts according to the ear shape

Three listening modes, including ANC-only mode

Up to 24 hours of battery life

Multipoint pairing

Cons

Expensive

Bose Music app doesn't work on older Android phones

Case doesn't charge wirelessly

Add this latest 2023 release to the cart while it's still in stock. The all-new Bose QuietComfort Ultra replace the widely popular QC Earbuds II. They're sleeker and better, with custom noise cancellation, meaning the earbuds analyse the shape of your ears and, then, tailor ANC and sound performance for you. Switch between three listening modes: quiet mode triggers nothing but ANC to help you focus on a task; aware mode lets you listen in to your surroundings as you cross the street; and immersion mode plays music with full noise cancellation, perfect for long-haul flights. Older Android phones will find pairing difficult, as the Bose Music app is only compatible with Android 10.0 and up, but the buds work great with recent, more powerful models. Multipoint connectivity is possible here, as buyers use their only pair with a gaming laptop, work PC, and iPhone and Android smartphones at the same time. The highest volume is satisfyingly loud, they add.

The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.