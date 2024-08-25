In the hot summers, keeping your pet happy and healthy can be a challenge. Well don't worry, smart tech is here to save the day. From high-tech feeding stations to smart collars that track your pet's every move, well-chosen gadgets can transform you into the ultimate pet parent.

Let's dive into the world of pet tech and discover how to give your beloved companion the purr-fect treatment they deserve. For this list, we spoke with several UAE pet parents as well as pet-sitting companies; they provided us with some innovative ways to keep pets happy and entertained.

Get your devices with an Amazon Prime membership for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Smart Feeder: Dog and Cat Food Dispenser

Pros

Wi-Fi connectivity and app control

Voice recorder

Portion control

Distribution alarms

Cons

Food restrictions

Dubai-based Elizabeth Alexander's dog rushes to the feeder the moment she hears the food kibble falling into her bowl. Alexander, a busy sales professional, is particularly pleased with the device, as the feeder dispenses food in controlled portions throughout the day, keeping her pet satiated and occupied. That's the magic of 4L Smart Feeder, where you can manage feeding schedules from anywhere via the app, making sure that your pet never misses a meal. It can store 1.6kg of pet food and can feed cats and small dogs for 15-20 days. Your furry companions won't feel lonely, as you can call your pets to their meals with a personalised voice recording. One of the best things about this device is that it helps to maintain consistent portions for your pet's food, too. It also minimises the risk of spilled food and overfeeding. You don't have to worry about power outage, as both an AC adapter and battery back-up ensure uninterrupted feeding. However, one potential downside is that the size of the food dispenser opening might restrict the type of food you can use.

2. Best Pet Camera: Eufy Security Indoor Cam

Pros

Two-way audio

Night vision

Local storage

Cons

Potential for false alarms

What's your pet up to while you're away? The Eufy Security Camera will tell you. This dual-lens, 4K powerhouse offers features specifically designed to keep an eye on your furry friend. With its 4K UHD resolution, you can clearly see what your pet is up to, whether they're napping, playing, or getting into mischief. If you're particularly worried, the camera's artificial intelligence or AI-powered motion tracking ensures your pet is always in focus, giving you peace of mind. You can chat with your pet too, so that they are reassured that you haven't abandoned them. The Eufy Security cam has night vision, too. This comes in handy, when you're away on vacation, and want to make sure they're doing well.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama care for Dh23 and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

3. Best Pet Door: SureFlap Microchip Pet Door

Pros

Only pets with microchips are allowed exit and entry

Reduces risk of unwanted pests

Convenient

Hygienic

Cons

Microchip dependency

Keep intruders out and your pet safe with the SureFlap Microchip Pet Door. With a robust and elegant design, this innovative door uses advanced technology to identify and grant access only to authorised pets, based on their unique microchip. Enjoy peace of mind knowing that your furry friend can roam freely while unwanted visitors, like other animals, are kept at bay. The battery also lasts for around six months. Built to withstand outdoor conditions, this pet door is also incredibly easy to set up. As one satisfied customer on Amazon said, "I installed it last week and am really happy with this purchase. It's incredibly easy to use and configure. Unlocks pretty quick." However, keep in mind that the efficiency is dependent on the micropchip: If your pet's microchip is removed, the door will not function correctly.

Bonus: Buy with 0 per cent installments and pay Dh9.31 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Pet Tracker for Cats: Cat Collar with AirTag Holder

Pros

Location tracking

Safety ensured

Easier to reunite with cat if it gets lost

Cons

Limited range

Dealing with runaway cats is particularly stressful. Well, there's a solution! Combining style, safety, and technology, cat collars with AirTag holders are becoming increasingly popular among pet owners. These innovative accessories offer a practical solution for keeping track of your pet's whereabouts. The devices have AirTag compatibility, which means that it is designed to securely hold an Apple Airtag, allowing you to track your pet's location using the Find My app. It is also equipped with a breakaway buckle that releases under pressure, preventing your cat from getting injured, if caught on something. It has reflective straps, which enhance visibility in low-light conditions, ensuring your pet is easily spotted. So, if your pet has a tendency to wander off, the AirTag can help you locate them. The collar can include your contact information, making it easier to reunite with your cat if they get lost. However, remember, AirTags are not GPS trackers and cannot provide real-time location information.

5. Best Smart Pet Fountain: Xenon Smart Water Dispenser

Pros

Equipped with smart features

Improved water quality

Encourages hydration

Operates quietly

Cons

Regular maintenance needed

A hydration hub for your furry companions? Sign us up. Nidhi Sethi, a Dubai-based homemaker vouches for this device, as it keeps both her cats quite happy. This sleek, white device transforms your pet's water drinking experience into a fun and interactive one. With the help of this water dispenser, you can connect to the fountain through a dedicated app to monitor water levels, adjust flow rates, and receive notifications. It's automatic, so the device ensures a constant supply of fresh, clean water for your pets.The fountain's filtration system removes impurities and keeps water oxygenated, promoting better health. It also operates quietly, so it won't agitate your pets. The good news is, with its large 2.8-litre water tank, the Smart Water Fountain has more than enough capacity to provide your animal friends with the fresh drinking water they need at any time.

6. Best Interactive Game: Puzzle Dog Toy

Ignite your dog's curiosity and keep them entertained for hours with this interactive puzzle toy. Designed to mimic the thrill of the hunt, it's the perfect way to channel their natural instincts into something positive. This brain-boosting toy features hidden compartments filled with tasty treats that require your dog to solve a series of puzzles to uncover them. Watch as they swivel, scoot, and spin their way to reward. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting fun, even for the most enthusiastic chewers. As with any toy, supervise your pup while they play. Josh Leitman, an Abu Dhabi-based professional pet-sitter, swears by this toy for teething puppies, saying it's a lifesaver against playful destruction.

7. Best Entertaining Game: Wickedbone Smart Bone

Your furry friends are always looking for some fun, so why not hand them a Wickedbone? It is an automatic and interactive toy for dogs, puppies, and cats. As Lutz explains, it is designed to keep your pet entertained and engaged for hours on end. It keeps them active and mentally stimulated, and it can also help to reduce boredom and destructive behaviour. It is made of durable materials and is safe for pets to play with. It is also waterproof, so you can use it both indoors and outdoors. The Wickedbone Smart Bone is equipped with different modes, including a random mode, a chase mode, and a hide-and-seek mode. You can also control the Wickedbone Smart Bone with your smartphone.