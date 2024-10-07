In today's fast-paced world, convenience is essential, and there's no better way to boost your home's security than with a wireless doorbell.

Say goodbye to complicated installations and hello to seamless solutions that elevate your entryway experience. These doorbells offer effortless set-up, ensuring you’re notified of every visitor — whether it’s a package delivery or a surprise guest — without the fuss of traditional wired systems. Innovative wireless doorbells combine sleek designs with advanced features, allowing you to customise alerts, enjoy high-definition video, and even communicate with visitors from anywhere.

But if you're overwhelmed by the numerous options in the market, we've got you covered. After scouring through reviews, top-rated products and speaking with Maryam Youssef, from CAS Security Systems, Abu Dhabi, we bring you the best wireless doorbells that promise a hassle-free installation process. These devices make home security not just smart but also incredibly easy to manage. Discover how these devices can transform your home’s entrance while providing peace of mind all year round.

1. Best Overall: Honeywell Home Doorbell

Pros

Long range

Customisable sound options

Adjustable volume control

Visual alerts

Weatherproof design

Cons

No advanced features, like video or audio

Convenient and reliable, with a simple installation, this user-friendly wireless doorbell boasts a remarkably simple set-up, explains Youssef. Just plug the doorbell into a wall outlet, choose your preferred chime tone from eight available options, including a strobe light for visual notifications, and adjust the volume. Next, mount the button near your front door using either adhesive or screws. Once that's complete, you’re all set — no apps or subscriptions required. Moreover, the doorbell features a visual LED indicator, which lights up when the button is pressed. This is particularly useful for hearing-impaired individuals or in situations where the audio chime may be difficult to hear. Moreover, this doorbell operates on a long-range wireless connection, allowing it to function effectively for up to 150 metres (approximately 500 feet) away from the receiver. This makes it suitable for larger homes and properties. In addition, the doorbell is designed to withstand various weather conditions, making it durable for outdoor use. Its robust construction ensures long-lasting performance. However, one downside is that there are no built-in features like video or two-way audio. Nevertheless, all said and done, the Honeywell Home RDWL311A2000/E doorbell is a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and easy-to-install wireless doorbell solution. With its customisable chimes, extended range, and adjustable volume, it provides a good balance of functionality and convenience for homeowners. However, potential buyers should consider its battery dependency and lack of advanced features if they are looking for a more high-tech option. Overall, it is a dependable doorbell that fits the needs of most households.

2. Best Premium: Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell Camera

Pros

High-resolution video with HDR

Wide field of view

Two-way audio

Advanced motion detection

Weather-resistant design

Cons

On the expensive side

Requires strong Wi-Fi connection

Combining advanced security technology with user-friendly features, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell Camera offers homeowners peace of mind. It features crystal-clear video with a 1536p resolution, capturing every detail for effective identification of visitors, packages, and any suspicious activity. When the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, it records high-resolution colour video, ensuring clarity both in the day and night. Once evening descends, its enhanced night vision provides clear visibility, although the footage will be in black and white rather than colour. With a 180-degree diagonal field of view, this doorbell camera allows users to monitor a broader area of their front porch, significantly reducing blind spots. This feature is particularly beneficial for keeping an eye on package deliveries and visitors. The built-in microphone and speaker enable seamless two-way communication, allowing you to speak to visitors directly through the Arlo app, whether you're at home or away. The noise cancellation feature further enhances audio quality, making conversations clearer and more understandable. Additionally, the Arlo Essential includes a complimentary three-month trial of Arlo Smart. With an active Arlo Smart subscription, videos recorded by the doorbell are securely stored online for up to 30 days, allowing easy access and the ability to review content on your smartphone or tablet. Arlo Smart provides advanced features, including the ability to distinguish between people, vehicles, and animals that trigger motion alerts. You can also create ‘activity zones’ to receive notifications only when motion is detected in specific areas, minimising unnecessary alerts from the doorbell. Furthermore, the camera employs sophisticated motion detection technology that differentiates between people, vehicles, and packages, reducing false alerts and ensuring you only receive relevant notifications. Overall, the Arlo Essential is a strong contender in the video doorbell market, offering excellent video quality and features without the need for hard-wiring. If you're already using Arlo products in your home, it makes sense to stick with an Arlo video doorbell for seamless integration. However, it’s best to reconsider if you lack a strong Wi-Fi signal or are on a tight budget, adds Youssef.

3. Best with Video: Google Nest Doorbell

Pros

High quality video and audio

Customisable settings

Excellent object recognition

Free cloud storage up to three hours

Cons

Deletes footage after three hours

Requires subscription for longer duration

The Nest Doorbell is a smart doorbell that checks all the boxes. Not only does it notify you of visitors, but it also features a 3:4 vertical camera view with night vision, providing an expansive high-definition perspective of your doorstep. Unlike traditional doorbells, it doesn’t connect to a physical chime; instead, it sends alerts through smart home hubs like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can easily control and monitor your doorbell using voice commands via various hubs in your home or through the dedicated app, allowing you to keep an eye on who (or what) is at your door at any time, anywhere. By default, the Nest Doorbell is configured to automatically record videos of all your chosen events and store the footage for up to three hours. While audio recording is turned off by default, you can enable it in the device settings if you wish to capture audio alongside the video. If you prefer not to record either video or audio, you can easily disable event recording in the device settings. Moreover, equipped with advanced night vision capabilities, the Nest Doorbell ensures you can see who’s at your door, even in low-light conditions. The infrared technology allows for clear black-and-white video footage at night. However, on the downside, reviewers have complained about its bulky design and that it records events automatically after three hours, which means, for 24/7 recording and a longer duration of saved activity, you'll need a Nest Aware subscription. Nevertheless, regardless of your personal taste in design, it’s hard to overlook the impressive features and smart technology that the second-generation Nest Doorbell offers. While it may not be the most budget-friendly video doorbell available, the exceptional video and audio quality, customisable alert and ring settings, along with its compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa devices, certainly make it worth the investment.

4. Best for Smart Home: Ring Video Doorbell

Pros

High-definition video quality

Night vision for 24/7 monitoring

Wide field of view

Two-way audio

Cons

Lag in video streaming

The battery isn't removable

Amazon reviewers have given the Ring Video Doorbell a resounding thumbs-up, and it's easy to see why. With its impressive 1080p HD video resolution, this doorbell ensures clear and sharp footage of visitors at your door, making it easy to identify faces, packages, and other important details. Boasting a 155-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical field of view, it captures a wide area of your porch, minimising blind spots and providing a comprehensive view of who approaches your home. The built-in microphone and speaker facilitate seamless two-way audio communication, allowing you to interact with visitors directly through your smartphone, tablet, or compatible smart devices — an especially convenient feature when you're not at home. Advanced motion detection technology sends real-time alerts to your device whenever movement is detected nearby. Additionally, you can customise motion zones to focus on specific areas, significantly reducing unnecessary alerts. The Ring app enhances your experience by enabling you to monitor your doorbell from anywhere. With it, you can view live footage, receive notifications, and communicate with visitors effortlessly. The app also allows for easy management of recorded videos and device settings. However, one notable drawback is the need to remove the doorbell for charging. If that isn’t a dealbreaker for you — or if you plan to hardwire it anyway — this affordable option might be a perfect fit. Our verdict? The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is a robust and feature-rich solution for enhancing home security. Its combination of high-definition video, customisable alerts, and seamless integration with smart home devices makes it a stand-out choice for homeowners looking to monitor their entryways effectively. While it does come with some limitations, such as requiring a subscription for advanced features, the overall value it offers makes it a worthwhile investment in your home’s security.

5. Best Security Features: Eufy Security Video Doorbell

Pros

Dual-camera system

Clear video quality

Advanced night vision

Smart motion detection

Local storage via Homebase

Cons

App is less intuitive

Equipped with a high-definition 2K video camera and exceptional night vision, the Eufy Security Doorbell S220 ensures that no visitor goes unnoticed at your front door. Its advanced motion detection technology effectively differentiates between subjects, such as vehicles, packages, and people. If you happen to miss a live event on the mobile app, there’s no need to worry — the doorbell can store up to six months of footage without requiring a subscription. For those who prefer cloud storage, Eufy offers a service that provides 30 days of video history. The Eufy Security app allows you to monitor your doorbell from anywhere. You can view live footage, receive notifications, communicate with visitors, and review recorded videos — all in one place. The app’s intuitive interface simplifies the management of your doorbell settings. Additionally, it is weather-resistant, ensuring reliable performance in various conditions. However, some reviewers have noted that the app can be less intuitive, and there may be occasional lag in the two-way audio feature. Despite these drawbacks, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual Camera is a highly recommended choice for homeowners looking to enhance their security systems. With its dual-camera setup, crystal-clear video quality, advanced motion detection, and convenient local storage options, this doorbell offers comprehensive coverage and ease of use. Whether you’re home or away, the Eufy doorbell keeps you connected to your front door, providing peace of mind.

What to consider before buying a wireless doorbell

When it comes to wireless doorbells, the convenience of going cordless doesn't mean they run on thin air. Power is essential for functionality, so it’s crucial to understand the different power source options available, explains Youssef.

Some wireless doorbells utilise removable batteries, while others come equipped with rechargeable batteries — opt for the ones with eco-friendly benefits. After all, who wants to constantly toss out disposable batteries? Plus, many doorbells feature chimes that plug directly into an outlet, giving you flexibility in how you power your system.

Youssef gives us a lowdown on what to consider before making a purchase:

Receiver type: The receiver is the heart of your wireless doorbell, responsible for the chime that lets you know someone’s at your door. Most receivers are standalone devices that you can install anywhere in your home. If you have a multi-storey house or a spacious layout, consider opting for a doorbell that comes with multiple receivers, ensuring you never miss a visitor. And if you’re tech-savvy, look for models that can send alerts directly to your phone via an app or phone call, blending convenience with modern technology.

Installation: Installing a wireless doorbell is typically a breeze. Most models come with adhesive strips or screws, making it easy to attach to your door, door frame, or wall. However, it’s essential to choose the best location for your receiver, too. Avoid spots with obstructions, like concrete walls or metal objects, which can weaken the signal and lead to frustrating disruptions. Additionally, some wireless doorbells require a Wi-Fi connection for installation, allowing them to connect with an app or smart home hub seamlessly.

Wireless range: Finally, don’t forget to check the wireless range of the doorbell before making your purchase. Measure the distance from your main door to the farthest point in your home and choose a doorbell that fits your needs. If you have a larger property, investing in a model with a longer range ensures you stay connected, no matter where you are in your home.