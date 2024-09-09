So, if you're tired of replacing broken gadgets and worn-out clothes, we have an idea for you: Invest in quality products that last a lifetime. We spoke with UAE residents about their cherished possessions that have stood the test of time. From tea sets to cuckoo clocks to washing machines, the items on our curated list offer durability and lasting value.

1. Best for Cooking: Lodge Cast Iron Pan

Abu Dhabi-based marketing professional Majorie Dorset's kitchen is filled with items that her grandmother gifted her. Yet, while all deeply valued, they still come second to a cast iron pan that she uses frequently. "It has gone through three generations," she explains. Yet, it remains as sturdy and durable as it did, probably 100 years ago. It's a timeless investment that another UAE resident, Dubai-based homemaker Deepa Menon, vouches for. Cast iron pans are incredibly durable and resistant to chipping, cracking, or breaking. With proper care, they can last for decades or even centuries. Moreover, cast iron cookware has versatility, and can be used on all heat sources, including stovetops, ovens, and even campfires. It's perfect for everything, from searing steaks to baking bread. It also enhances the flavour of your food, by absorbing and retaining heat, which is ideal for searing meats and vegetables.

2. Best Piggy Bank: Child to Cherish Woodlands Bank

Beyond the coins they hold, some piggy banks are true treasures. For Saranya Rustagi, a public relations professional based at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, it's the piggy bank that she inherited from her grandfather after he passed away. As her experience highlights, there's much worth in buying piggy banks and passing them on to the next generation. They're more than just a place to save your spare change; they're a symbol of childhood dreams and financial aspirations. Investing in a high-quality, durable bank can be a rewarding experience that lasts a lifetime. You could opt for materials like ceramic, porcelain, or metal, which are known for their durability and longevity. Avoid plastic banks that may crack or fade over time. Avshreya Dinesh, a Dubai-based homemaker, has a similar wooden treasure that she keeps propped on her bedside cabinet, that echoes the same sentiment. As she collects several curios, she suggests: "Always opt for something that you find appealing and that will stand the test of time." Classic styles, such as ceramic banks or wooden treasure chests, are often timeless and can be passed down through generations.

3. Best Suitcase: Papelan Hardside Luggage Aluminium Titanium

This writer's grandmother owned a Papelan suitcase that she determinedly kept by her side, throughout her life. As her grandchildren, we wondered how long it would last, and she would proudly say: "Fifty years, and fifty more." After she passed, we're in possession of the suitcase, which still has some of the scribbles on it, that we made as children. She was right; it may well last 50 more years. So, if you're looking for such a durable suitcase that can last for years, and be passed on to your grandchildren, invest in Papelan's Hardside Luggage. Made with lightweight, yet incredibly strong materials, it's perfect for frequent travellers. The hardside construction provides excellent protection for your belongings, against impacts and scratches. Moreover, it looks sleek and stylish, too.

4. Best Cutlery: Mac Superior Santoku Knife (Set of Two)

Devesh Adlakha, a Dubai-based retired business professional, treasures an old set of knives that one of his uncles had once given him, around 40 years ago. Rather than being used in the kitchen, they're displayed as antiques in his living room. "These knives make for great heirlooms," he says. "They're useful for all your cooking needs, durable, and filled with memories." So, if you would like to do the same, you might want to try the Mac knife set, which includes a 6.5-inch Santoku Knife and five-inch Mini-Santoku Knife. The Japanese brand has long been loved for producing knives that are a valuable investment for any home cook. This professional-grade set offers some of the sharpest knives you'll find in the market, which can handle any task, from slicing delicate vegetables to carving a roast. Made from high-quality stainless steel, these knives are designed to stay razor-sharp for years to come. Another good thing is that the comfortable handles ensure a safe and efficient grip, reducing the risk of hand fatigue.

5. Best Washing Machine: Whirlpool Washing Machine

Cindy Lin, a Dubai-based freelancer, refused to let her grandmother sell her old washing machine. After all, it had been in the family for half a century. Moreover, it still works somehow! Noisier, perhaps, but it still gets the job done. So, if the idea of an appliance heirloom appeals to you, you too, can opt for a Whirlpool washing machine, which has a reputation for producing durable and reliable appliances. With its combination of efficiency, convienience and durability, the Whirlpool washer we've picked, is a high-quality front-load washing machine that can last for years to come. It has an 8kg capacity, and keeps your clothes fresh up to six hours after the cycle. Its exclusive 6th Sense technology dynamically adapts settings to each specific load, ensuring ideal care for all your fabrics. There's also a 30-minute quick wash function if you need certain clothes in a hurry.

6. Best Tea Set: i2 Home Traditional Japanese Tea Set

Teasets are probably the most common heirlooms, as UAE residents would testify. Be it Dubai-based homemaker Anusha Menon's little blue teaset that once belonged to her grandmother, or the teaset of Madhavan Kurian, an Abu Dhabi-based retired professor's set, which once resided in his mother's house. Perhaps the sets are a little chipped here and there, still, the cups and teapots hold their ground. Ceramic, porcelain, and stainless steel do last for years. So, a traditional Japanese teaset is likely to go the full mile, and this particular one features a design inspired by Japan's iconic cherry blossoms and its majestic Mount Fuji. It's perfect for enjoying tea at home or on the go. It's durable, easy to clean, and comes with a bamboo tea tray and storage bag for convenient travel. With its authentic design, this teaset is a beautiful and functional addition to any collection.

7. Best Wall Decor: Cuckoo Palace Schwarzwald-Palast Saint Bernhard Chalet Cuckoo Clock

Tick tock, tick tock, time goes on. Out of experience, this writer can vouch for the fact that a clock is always a treasured heirloom, and even a few chipped pieces or dents add to its intangible value. While pocket watches have their own place in heirlooms, a clock isn't too far behind. So, how about something strong and durable that will liven up your living room wall? Nasira Hussain, a homemaker based in Dubai, has a cuckoo clock in her home that's over 35 years old. She says she bought it for her son when he was little, and now her grandchildren are fascinated by it whenever they visit, running to hear the chimes and see the little bird pop out of its window, at the top of every hour. If you'd like to add one to your home and begin a legacy, opt for Cuckoo Palace's Schwarzwald-Palast Saint Bernhard Chalet Cuckoo Clock. Made in Germany, it features the idylic Saint Bernhard Chalet in the verdant mountains of the Black Forest. In addition to a cute St Bernard dog, the clock also features and owl, a rabbit and two sheep. Equipped with quartz movement and finished with a bell tower, all parts are hand-carved, with intricate details that add to their appeal. You don't have to worry about waking up to its musical chimes in the night time. The cuckoo clock has a light sensor that automatically switches off the hourly calling cuckoo, as well as the music, as soon as it gets dark. Let yourself be captivated by this wonderful Black Forest clock, and pass it on to generations who will its charms, as well.

