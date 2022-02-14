As Omicron infections taper off, after an initial spike, a number of countries are recalibrating their travel rules. In a major policy shift, several states have scrapped the pre-departure PCR test for inbound travellers. Easing of restrictions for fully-vaccinated travellers is seen as a boost to international travel.

Bahrain and the UK announced doing away with pre-depature COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers. They’re not the only ones. So did Sweden, Greece and Portugal and most Scandinavian countries. Others have announced plans to lift travel restrictions at a later date.

The following countries relaxed their pandemic-era travel rules:

BAHRAIN

From: February 4, 2022

All passengers coming to Bahrain will no longer need to present a PCR test before boarding, starting from Friday (Februray 4, 2022), the Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) has announced.

Arrivals to the Kingdom, however, are still required to take PCR test upon arrival at the Bahrain International airport. Unvaccinated travellers must have to follow precautionary quarantine, according to state News Agency BNA. Passengers must still adhere to precautionary measures in force in the Kingdom. The new COVID-19 travel-related updates came following a decision by the Government Executive Committee.

UK

From: February 11, 2022

Britain has scrapped testing measures for fully vaccinated travellers from February 11 (from 4am). Fully vaccinated travellers entering England will be exempt from any COVID test requirements, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier announced.

The British government stated the daily Omicron variant data is getting better and it was time for the country to be more open for travellers.

SWEDEN

From: January 18, 2022

In a recent COVID-19 travel update, Sweden has abolished the requirement of a negative RT-PCR test before entering the country. A statement released by the government stated, “Travelers are no longer considered to pose a particular risk of affecting the spread of Omicron in Sweden." Sweden has also stopped testing for COVID-19 even among people showing symptoms of an infection, putting an end to the mobile city-square tent sites, drive-in swab centres and home-delivered tests.

On February 9, the Swedish police, posted an update on its website, stating: There is from 9 February 2022 no longer an entry ban from an EU/EEA country, but from the rest of the world the entry ban is in effect till 31 March 2022. "From 9 February 2022 there is no longer an entry ban when entering directly from an EU/EEA country of Switzerland. This means that everyone, regardless of citizenship, can enter Sweden without any COVID specific restrictions. Entry regulations will now revert back to the regulations in place during normal circumstances in regards to requirement to hold a valid travel document and potential visa, max length of stay, and the right to free movement within EU/the Schengen area. The same applies for transit via an EU/EEA country or Switzerland, if you are processed for immigration in the first destination country. Regardless of where your journey originally started."

FRANCE

From: February 12, 2022

The French government has announced the end of the requirement for a negative COVID test for all fully-vaccinated arrivals into the country. The change comes into effect at 00.01am on Saturday, February 12.

Currently arrivals from within the EU do not require a test, but travellers coming from almost all non-EU countries, including the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, need to present a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of departure. However on Friday (February 11, 2022) the government announced it was scrapping that requirement, saying: “proof of vaccination will be sufficient to come to France whatever country you are coming from, just as it was before the spread of the Omicron variant”.

INDIA

From: February 14, 2022

There’s no pre-departure RT-PCR test required for those fully vaccinated travellers to India from Monday (February 14, 2022). In the biggest relaxation for international arrivals to India since COVID, the government will allow passengers to upload their certificate of completing full primacy COVID-19 vaccination schedule in 82 countries on a mutual-recognition basis.

On February 10, India dropped the 7-day quarantine rule, as well as the "at risk" category list of countries.

CYPRUS

From: March 1, 2022

The European island of Cyprus has announced that it will lift all travel restrictions on vaccinated travellers from March 1. The country, which relies largely on tourism, has decided to remove all entry requirements for travellers who have a valid vaccination certificate, including their booster certificate. As of now, the Mediterranean island nation requires travellers to either show their negative RT-PCR test report or self-quarantine upon arrival.

DENMARK

From: February 1, 2022.

Denmark lifted all COVID restrictions on February 1, 2022. Denmark has become one of the first EU member states to scrap most pandemic restrictions as the Scandinavian country no longer considers the COVID-19 outbreak "a socially critical disease.” The government on Copenhagen also scrapped face masks alongside digital vaccination passes to enter venues. The head of the Danish Health Authority, Soren Brostrom, told Danish broadcaster TV2 that his attention was on the number of people in ICUs, rather than on the number of infections. He said that number had "fallen and fallen and is incredibly low.”

GREECE

From: February 7, 2022

From February 7, Greece has allowed tourists with a European vaccination certificate to enter the country without having to show a negative test for COVID-19. The tourism and health ministries said the Mediterranean country, which relies heavily on tourism, has been gradually easing travel restrictions initially imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19. Now, a valid digital European Union vaccination certificate will suffice from February 7, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said, adding that the country expects summer tourists to start arriving from March 1, earlier than in past years. Random tests are conducted at airports and if the test result is positive, travellers must quarantine for five days.

PORTUGAL

From: February 4, 2022

Visitors to Portugal will now be permitted entry as long as they can show recognised proof of full vaccination. Air passengers will be able to enter Portugal if they can show a valid digital European Union certificate or recognised proof of vaccination. In an official statement, the government said negative tests will no longer be required for "those who present the EU Covid Digital Certificate in any of its modalities or other proof of vaccination that has been recognised".

NORWAY

From: February 4, 2022

Norway has scrapped almost all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, doing away with its face mask and self-isolation requirements, ending the one-metre rule, and limiting testing to those with symptoms. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced the end of restrictions on Saturday morning. “The one-metre rule is disappearing. We are taking away the recommendation on social distancing,” Store told reporters at a press conference. “Now we can socialise like we did before, in nightlife, at cultural events and other social occasions. And on the way to and from work on buses, trains and ferries,” he said. Store put the change in restrictions to the shift in infections towards the milder Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. “We can treat COVID-19 like other diseases.”

Now we can socialise like we did before, in nightlife, at cultural events and other social occasions. And on the way to and from work on buses, trains and ferries. We can treat COVID-19 like other diseases. - Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store

SWITZERLAND

From: January 22, 2022

Switzerland has scrapped the pre-departure PCR test for fully-vaccinated inbound travellers from January 22, 2022. The tourists will not be required to show evidence of a negative PCR or antigen test before entry into the country.

THAILAND

From: February

Thailand also announced easing entry requirements for vaccinated visitors from all countries from February as concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus decline, officials said. Fully vaccinated travelers will be able to enter the country under the Test and Go program if they undergo a RT-PCR test on arrival and spend a night in a pre-booked hotel while awaiting results, and then have a second test and hotel stay five days later. The visitor is responsible for the costs of the tests and hotels. Visitors must also download a tracking app.

VIETNAM

From: February 15, 2022

Vietnam will remove its COVID-19 restrictions on international passenger flights with all markets from Tuesday (February 15, 2022) with no limitation on the number of flights, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Sunday.

Authorities have slowly eased the curbs in recent months, with visitors trickling in under a bubble arrangement since November. Starting Tuesday (1700 GMT Monday), “Vietnam will lift restrictions on passenger carriage on scheduled flights and non-scheduled flights,” the civil aviation authority said. Anyone wanting to enter Vietnam must be fully vaccinated and will have to observe a three-day quarantine, either at home or in a hotel, according to regulations.

COUNTRIES PLANNING TO DROP PCR TEST

EUROPEAN UNION (EU)

COVID tests for fully vaccinated visitors are to be dropped across the EU in time for the half-term holidays, France’s Europe minister Clément Beaune on February 9. As part of a new EU protocol, booster jabs could also become mandatory after nine months for all travellers entering the bloc.

The European Commission is due to announce new guidance on harmonising entry rules for non-EU visitors in a matter of days, according to Beaune.

CANADA

Canada will soon drop its PCR testing requirement for vaccinated travellers, Forbes reported. Following a growing worldwide trend, the Canadian government is on the brink of announcing that it will be dropping the mandatory pre-arrival PCR Covid-19 test for travelers who can show proof that they are fully vaccinated, multiple Canadian news outlets report.

Currently, visitors to Canada must provide proof of a negative molecular test taken within 72 hours of departure on a flight or arrival at a land border. But that PCR pre-arrival testing requirement will be dropped by the end of the month, reports the Canadian Broadcast Corporation and other outlets that cite senior Canadian government officials.