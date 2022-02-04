Dubai: All passengers coming to Bahrain will no longer need to present a PCR test before boarding, starting from today (Friday), the Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) has announced.
Arrivals to the Kingdom, however, are still required to take PCR test upon arrival at the Bahrain International airport. Unvaccinated travellers must have to follow precautionary quarantine, according to state News Agency BNA.
Passengers must adhere to precautionary measures in force in the Kingdom.
The new COVID-19 travel-related updates are pursuant to directives issued by the Government Executive Committee.
The CAA is expected to issue more travel updates later today.