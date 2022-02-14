Dubai: Kuwait has scrapped the pre-arrival PCR test requirement and home quarantine for the fully vaccinated passengers coming to the country, as of Sunday, February 20, state-run press agency Kuna announced on Monday.
A negative PCR test requirement is still mandatory for unvaccinated passengers, who must undergo a one-week home quarantine after their arrival in the country. They need to conduct a PCR test on the seventh day of their arrival. The quarantine period can be ended before that if they test negative.
The move, which was announced by Tareq Al Mezrem, the official spokesperson of the Kuwaiti government, is part of a slew of measures taken by the government to ease COVID-19 curbs as a result of the remarkable decline in daily reported coronavirus infections.
As of March 13, the usual official working hours will resume at all government entities.
The Kuwaiti government also allowed holding all kinds of social gatherings and receptions in closed and open-door venues under health precautions, from February 20
All meetings and conferences will be held in person from February 2o s well.