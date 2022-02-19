Dubai: Passengers who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccination in India are exempted from taking RT-PCR tests prior to their departure to India from UAE, according to Air India Express.
The relaxation of the rule comes after India scrapped seven-day mandatory home quarantine for passengers landing in India from abroad.
However, passengers who have received COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE, still need to do a PCR test 72 hours before flying from the UAE to India.
“All other passengers should carry a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR certificate and upload the same on Air Suvidha portal," said Air India Express."The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to schedule time of departure.”
India has revised guidelines for international arrivals that include scrapping of the category of ‘at risk’ countries and recommending self-monitoring for 14 days for symptoms as against the present seven-day home quarantine rule.
The new guidelines came into effect from February 14.