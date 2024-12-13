‘Waffle’ in Australia is a slang and used as a verb, to mean talking at length without a clear intention, according to American weekly news magazine, Newsweek.

In an interview with Newsweek, Perez mentioned the idea began during the COVID-19 pandemic where his friends and he began with an album or music club, which later on turned to videos once a week as they found it difficult to schedule a weekly time that worked for everyone.

In the video, Perez said his partner was blown away with the idea.

"She just thought it was such a great thing for friends to do to stay connected,” he said in the video.

“I’ve been taking it for granted, but it is such a good thing. And I look forward to their video every Wednesday,” he added.

Netizens began tagging their friends in the comments section of the video, saying they needed to start doing this.

Popular British singer, Calum Scott, commented on the video saying: “Love this bro. Simple but like you said, such an amazing way to stay connected. Long live the waffle.”

Many others agreed that this was a great way to maintain friendships while dealing with busy schedules.

Psychological research suggests that stable, healthy friendships are crucial for our well-being and longevity.

According to a research report published in The American Journal of Psychiatry, Vol. 177 in November 2020: "People who have friends and close confidants are more satisfied with their lives and less likely to suffer from depression."