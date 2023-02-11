Kahramanmaraş: The UAE Search and Rescue Team Friday rescued two individuals who were stuck under the rubble of a building that collapsed following the recent earthquake in Turkey.
The first to be rescued was an 11-year-old child while the second was a man believed to be between the ages of 50 and 60 of Turkish nationality.
With efficient teamwork, the search and rescue mission was carried out in the Kahramanmaraş region and concluded with success. They were trapped under the rubble for nearly 120 hours.
Medical personnel immediately sprung into action to take care for the two survivors, who are said to be in good health. This successful mission was conducted as part of Operation "The Gallant Knight / 2," which the UAE launched soon after the earthquake hit the two countries.
UAE for Turkey-Syria quake victims
