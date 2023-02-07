Abu Dhabi: Three aid planes carrying relief supplies, medical equipment and emergency aid arrived in Turkey on Tuesday as part of the air-bridge launched by the UAE to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkey.
The air-bridge is part of “Gallant Knight 2” operation, which was launched in line with the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the arrival of the three planes as part of the operation launched to provide assistance for the peoples of Syria and Turkey, on its twitter account.
The aid planes also carried search and rescue teams, crews and medical equipment.
The UAE emergency relief operation includes participation of the Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent.
The humanitarian and medical aid comes within the framework of the UAE’s urgent response to mitigate the repercussions of the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on Monday.