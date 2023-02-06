191201 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered emergency humanitarian assistance worth Dh50 million to help Syrian people affected by the devastating earthquake that hit their country.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE is ready to support Syrian brethren to overcome the ordeal.

“The UAE will stand by the Syrian people and will continue to extending a helping hand to brotherly peoples until they overcome this emergency plight, in an expression of its noble humanitarian values,” Sheikh Mohammed said.