Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered emergency humanitarian assistance worth Dh50 million to help Syrian people affected by the devastating earthquake that hit their country.
Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE is ready to support Syrian brethren to overcome the ordeal.
read more
- UAE sends rescue teams, relief supplies for people affected by Turkey-Syria earthquake
- Pictures: Massive quake topples buildings in Turkey and Syria
- Videos show buildings collapsing and rescuers in action in Turkey and Syria
- Turkey-Syria earthquake: Expats in UAE fear for safety of loved ones amid widespread damage back home
“The UAE will stand by the Syrian people and will continue to extending a helping hand to brotherly peoples until they overcome this emergency plight, in an expression of its noble humanitarian values,” Sheikh Mohammed said.