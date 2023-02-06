Abu Dhabi: The Turkish Ambassador to the UAE has thanked the UAE’s leadership for the swift response to provide assistance to help his country that was stuck with a series of devastating earthquakes on Monday.
Speaking to Gulf News, Ambassador Tugay Tunçer said the UAE was one of the first countries to respond to Turkey’s call for international assistance.
In a call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies and offered prayers for the departed souls and the injured. Sheikh Mohamed also directed the setting up of a field hospital and sending of a rescue team and supplies.
“We asked for help from international organisations and friends and partners. Many countries have responded positively. I want to highlight that the UAE was one of the first to respond to our request for help and the assistance is underway. I want to use this opportunity to thank the UAE leaders for that,” said Tunçer.
“Once we have a clear picture, there will be more requests coming, especially for humanitarian assistance and how we can help affected families.”
He said Turkish citizens have been urged to follow the social media accounts of the Turkish missions in the UAE and the government agencies back home.
Both the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai have tweeted how citizens can extend help through Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) which is coordinating all aid activities.