Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made two phone calls today, reaching out to President Bashar Al Assad of Syria and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.
During the calls, Sheikh Mohamed extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the two presidents, their nations, and the families of the victims of today’s devastating earthquake that struck both countries. He prayed for mercy for the departed souls and a quick recovery for the injured.
Sheikh Mohammed expressed the UAE’s full support and solidarity with Syria and Turkey, expressing the country’s readiness to provide all possible assistance to help them overcome the impacts of the tragedy. He emphasised the UAE’s stand beside the two countries in these trying times, demonstrating a deep sense of compassion and humanity.
In response, President Al Assad and President Erdogan expressed their sincere gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for his kind gesture and well wishes.