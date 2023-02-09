Abu Dhabi: Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, has directed the Fund for Refugee Women to allocate Dh50 million for the “Bridges of Good” campaign launched by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) in aid of earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.
The campaign forms part of humanitarian efforts by the UAE, which has responded immediately to the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey, reaffirming its full solidarity with the leadership and peoples of the two countries.
The campaign was launched by ERC to boost international humanitarian efforts and relief operations in support of earthquake victims in the two-quake hit countries.
The directives of Sheikha Fatima, who is also Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, enhances the role played by the UAE and its wise leadership, to reduce the humanitarian repercussions of the earthquake disaster on the lives of thousands affected in Syria and Turkey.
The gesture embodies Sheikha Fatima’s authentic humanitarian stances and initiatives to help victims in such crises and disasters, becoming an icon of unlimited humanitarian giving in the UAE and across the world.