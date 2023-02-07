Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday ordered $100 million in aid for those who have been affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on Monday directed the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence to launch “Gallant Knight 2” operation to provide assistance for the peoples of Syria and Turkey.
Also, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday ordered emergency humanitarian assistance worth Dh50 million to help those affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria.
The UAE has set up an air-bridge to fly relief supplies, medical equipment and emergency aid to quake-affected peoples in the two countries