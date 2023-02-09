Abu Dhabi: UAE telco e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) is offering free international calls to Syria and Turkey for one week to allow residents in the UAE to check on their relatives and loved ones in Syria and Turkey following.
The move is part of the telecom’s humanitarian response to the consequences of the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries.
The death toll from a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 20,000 on Thursday, as hopes fade of finding survivors stuck under rubble in freezing weather.