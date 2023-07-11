Cairo: Situated near the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site, the Bilal souq is one of the most famous markets in the Saudi holy city, drawing pilgrims from around the world.
The popular market is named after a mosque carrying the name of the Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) revered companion Bilal ibn Rabah, who was the first Muezzin of Islam.
With a gate inspired by the designs of ancient Medina, the souq comprises dozens of stores selling a wide range of merchandise. They include garments, gold, fabrics and souvenir gifts that attract the Muslim faithful and pilgrims who visit Medina.
Thousands of the worshippers daily pass through the souq on their way to the Prophet’s Mosque.
“We have bought prayer rugs, rosaries, dates and gifts for the children and grown-ups back home,” a visiting pilgrim told Al Arabiya TV.
The souq is made up of 280 shops, which open for business from the early hours of the day until late night.
Mohammed Sobhi, 28, has been working at the market since his early years. He is multilingual.
“I speak the languages of most nationalities that come to Medina. We should talk in their languages to help do the shopping,” Sobhi told Al Arabiya.
More than 700,000 pilgrims are expected in Medina after they completed Hajj rites in and around the Saudi holy city in Mecca late last month.
Thousands of the faithful have already arrived in Medina for what is known as the second pilgrimage season.
Medina is famed for the Prophet’s Mosque, which houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) is located.
Last month, the city saw the arrival of thousands of Muslims from abroad en route to Mecca ahead of Hajj.