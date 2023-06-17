Dubai: A video has been circulating on social media, causing widespread outrage in the Saudi Arabia. The video features a vehicle breaking through a barrier and falling from a bridge onto another car below.
The accident, which took place on King Fahd Road in Riyadh, caused injuries and a significant traffic disruption.
The incident occurred at the Anas bin Malik Intersection Tunnel, when a car, apparently travelling at a high speed, broke the barrier at the top of the bridge and fell onto a car below.
The clip showcased the extensive damage done to both cars and highlighted the traffic congestion that resulted from the accident.
The incident sparked widespread condemnation on social media platforms, where users pointed out the hazards of speeding and disregard for road safety regulations.
Despite strict regulations and laws set in place to minimise such accidents, users lamented the continued loss of life and property due to reckless driving practices, including speeding and the use of mobile phones while driving.
In response to the incident, the Saudi Traffic Department, Moroor, issued a warning on Saturday, emphasizing the grave consequences of excessive speeding and reckless behavior on the roads. Moroor stressed the necessity for all drivers to abide by traffic regulations, particularly at intersections.
“Even a slight increase in speed can lead to serious accidents,” said a Moroor representative. The traffic department also reminded motorists that failure to comply with traffic regulations is an offense punishable by a fine ranging from 300 to 500 riyals.