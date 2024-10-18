Dubai: The Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM) signed two memoranda of understanding with Absa Bank Limited and Standard Bank of South Africa Limited during the Saudi-South African Business Forum held in Johannesburg, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

These agreements are designed to enhance trade relations and increase the export of goods and services between Saudi Arabia and South Africa, aligning with the recent visit of minister of commerce Majid Al Kassabi to South Africa to strengthen economic ties.