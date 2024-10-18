Dubai: The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) signs three development loan agreements with Serbia, totalling $205 million (Dh752 million), aimed at enhancing agriculture, education, and energy sectors.

The SFD, which is Saudi Arabia’s official overseas development fund, will allocate $75 million (Dh275 million) for an irrigation project, $65 million (Dh238 million) for the Bio4 Campus research institute in Belgrade, and another $65 million (Dh238 million) for a transmission system operator to improve the electricity grid, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.