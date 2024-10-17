Coca-Cola has announced a recall of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade in the US due to incorrect labeling, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The mislabeled cans were distributed to stores in Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio, the FDA stated.

The affected products, which were mistakenly packaged with labels for the sugar-free version, actually contain regular lemonade with 40 grams of sugar.

Media reports indicate that the recall affects 13,152 cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade distributed to retail stores in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Regular Minute Maid Lemonade has 30 times the calories and 20 times the total carbohydrates of the zero-sugar variety, making it a significant health concern for consumers who rely on the sugar-free option.

The FDA has classified the recall as Class II, indicating a remote risk of adverse health consequences from consuming the mislabeled product.