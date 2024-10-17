Cairo: Saudi labour authorities have launched packages allowing the hire of domestic workers’ services on an hourly, weekly or monthly basis with the aim of providing multiple choices that meet different needs.

The packages are available via Musaned, the Ministry of Human Resources’ platform responsible for house labour affairs in the kingdom, to create a smooth experience associated with hiring such services, Saudi news portal Akhbar24 reported.

The ministry is going ahead with efforts to develop the recruitment sector and provide multiple quality services.

In June, Saudi authorities announced regulations for the electronic transfer of house workers.

Starting from January 1, it will be mandatory for employers with four or more domestic workers in the kingdom to transfer wages to their electronic wallets.

Additionally, employers of new domestic workers in Saudi Arabia have been obligated to deposit the wages into the e-wallets as of last July 1.

The rules, among other things, stipulate that the salary should be transferred by the employer via e-wallets and the banks accredited by the Ministry of Human Resources.

Domestic workers in Saudi Arabia include housekeepers, drivers, housemaids, cleaners, cooks, guards, farmers, live-in nurses, tutors and nannies.