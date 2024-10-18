Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources Bandar Al Khorayef recently met with Stefano Pontecorvo, chairman of the board of directors of Leonardo, an Italian multinational specialising in aerospace, defence, and security, to discuss the expansion of their long-standing partnership, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

The primary focus of their meeting was on localising the production of helicopter components in Saudi Arabia, including aircraft structures, propellers, fins, and electronic flight systems.

Leonardo has maintained a strong presence in Saudi Arabia for over 50 years, providing a diverse range of platforms, systems, and services.

This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to build a robust and diversified economy away from oil.

By localising helicopter component manufacturing, Saudi Arabia aims to create jobs, facilitate technology transfer, and develop a domestic supply chain for its aviation industry.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the country's capabilities in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as the production of spare parts for engines, drones, and navigation systems.

The Saudi aviation sector is projected to contribute $3 billion (Dh11 billion) to the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.