Dubai: Kuwait has deported more than 595,000 people over the past 33 years, according to Brigadier Jassim Al-Misbah, Director of the Deportation Department at the Ministry of Interior.

In an interview, Brigadier Al Misbah revealed that the deportation process has been streamlined, with efforts to complete procedures within three days for individuals referred from various sectors of the Ministry of Interior.

Last year alone, 42,000 expatriates were deported, and 25,000 more have been sent out since the start of 2024.

He explained that sponsors are responsible for providing flight tickets for deportees, with the ministry offering assistance through two travel offices in the Deportation Department’s building to speed up ticket reservations and departure procedures.

Once deportation is approved, individuals are fingerprinted, and arrangements are made for their transport to Kuwait International Airport under strict security.

Brigadier Al Misbah also provided updates on a new deportation facility in Sulaibiya, which is 90 percent complete. The facility will accommodate both men and women and includes spaces for visitors, lawyers, and even a supermarket for inmates.