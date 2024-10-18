Dubai: Riyadh has been named the “Arab Environment Capital” for the next two years in recognition of its leadership in environmental preservation and sustainability, following a decision by the 35th session of the Council of Arab Environment Ministers, which concluded in Jeddah on Thursday.
As part of this recognition, Riyadh will host a series of initiatives and activities aimed at increasing environmental awareness, promoting sustainability, and improving the quality of life. These efforts align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, which prioritise sustainability and environmental action, positioning Riyadh as a global centre for these issues.
In addition to the Arab Environment Capital honour, the Saudi Green Initiative was awarded the Distinguished Environmental Project Award for the government sector.
Throughout 2024, Riyadh is set to host several key environmental events, including the 16th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16). This event will focus on advancing the convention’s 2018-2030 Strategic Framework and addressing challenges such as drought and dust storms.
Representatives from 196 parties, along with international and regional organisations, are expected to participate, making it a significant event for both the Arab world and the global community.