Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that the grace period for paying a 50 percent reduction on accumulated traffic fines has been extended for another six months.

The extension, which follows directives from King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, will now end on April 18, 2025, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The extension comes after the initial six-month grace period, which began on April 18, 2024, and expired on October 18, 2024.

The reduction allows violators to settle their fines either in one lump sum or individually per violation. The discount applies to all traffic violations committed before April 18, 2024.

The initiative aims to ease financial burdens on citizens, expatriates, visitors, and GCC nationals by reducing penalties for traffic violations recorded up to the day before the grace period started.

Payments can be made through the SADAD payment system and the Efaa platform. The General Directorate of Traffic also warned the public to avoid suspicious links, phone calls, or websites that claim to offer payment services.

However, the royal decree specifies that offenders who commit certain serious violations during the grace period will not be eligible for the discount.