Dubai: With the start of the inaugural Emirates NBA Cup just weeks away, the UAE airline has a head-turning, nose-to-tail livery dedicated to the league to celebrate the arrival of the much-anticipated 2024-25 NBA season.

The livery captures the spirit of the Emirates and NBA marketing partnership and will begin making its way across the airline’s global network with flights starting next week.

The new livery features a striking blue gradient across the fuselage, punctuated by the NBA logo. The distinct Emirates lettering has transformed from its unique gold font to red, appearing alongside an illustration of a basketball bouncing between the NBA and Emirates logos. The fuselage’s new look is complemented by vibrant red engine cowls emblazoned with the distinct white calligraphy that makes up the Emirates logo.

Spreading the passion

Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Executive Vice-President of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, said: “We are proud to be the Official Global Airline Partner of the NBA and the inaugural title partner of the Emirates NBA Cup. The new livery is a celebration of the marketing partnership and the game, which brings people together from around the world, and we hope to spread the passion and connect with fans across basketball — loving nations across our network. We also look forward to showcasing unique on-board experiences starting next month, with a host of NBA-themed products and services to inspire and delight our customers.”

The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup tips off on November 12 with a doubleheader on TNT with the New York Knicks visiting the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by the Golden State Warriors hosting the Dallas Mavericks. Group play continues through December 3, with each team playing four designated Group Play games on “Cup Nights” on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds, which will consist of single-elimination games in the quarter-finals, played in NBA team markets on December 10 and December 11, and will culminate with single-elimination semi-finals on December 14 and Championship on December 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

From November 1 to December 17, to coincide with the Emirates NBA Cup, customers will experience on-board NBA inspired products and services on flights when travelling to-and-from 14 points in the US and Canada. Emirates’ NBA-themed livery is one of only four aircrafts in the airline’s fleet with full nose-to-tail bespoke designs.

Sports-inspired dishes

Passengers in every cabin will board to see the aircraft dressed in co-branded headrests, receive drinks served on specially designed coasters and can order from courtside-themed menus. The airline will serve sports-inspired dishes and drinks across all cabin classes and to passengers socialising at the Onboard Lounge on flights operated by the iconic A380 aircraft. Basketball fans will also be able to watch select Emirates NBA Cup games live on Sport24 on ice, Emirates’ in-flight entertainment system.