Dubai: The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday unveiled the new logo for the Emirates NBA Cup and announced the game dates for the second annual in-season competition, which will tip off on Tuesday, November 12 in NBA team markets and culminate with T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas hosting both the semi-finals on Saturday, December 14 and the Championship on Tuesday, December 17.

The Emirates NBA Cup logo celebrates the league’s new global marketing partnership with Emirates, as announced in February.

The logo features an image of the championship trophy to signify the highest level of achievement in the Emirates NBA Cup and includes Emirates’ branding to mark the newly renamed tournament.

For the Emirates NBA Cup 2024, all 30 NBA teams will be randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on win-loss records from the 2023-24 regular season.

Group play games in the Emirates NBA Cup will take place on “Cup Nights” across four Tuesdays (November 12, 19 and 26 and December 3) and three Fridays (November 15, 22 and 29), with each team playing one game against each of the four opponents in its group. The single-elimination knockout rounds will begin with the quarter-finals on Tuesday, December 10 and Wednesday, December 11 in NBA team markets, followed by the semi-finals and Championship at T-Mobile Arena for the second year in a row.