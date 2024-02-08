Emirates named global airline partner of the NBA and title partner of the Emirates NBA Cup

New York/Dubai: Emirates and the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday announced a multiyear global marketing partnership naming Emirates the Official Global Airline Partner of the NBA. The collaboration also makes Emirates the inaugural title partner of the NBA Cup, previously named the NBA In-Season Tournament, as well as the first-ever referee jersey patch partner of the NBA.
