Cairo: Saudi education authorities have allowed the sale of coffee and tea at canteens in secondary schools only, and banned these popular drinks in kindergarten, primary and middle schools, according to a local newspaper.

The restriction is part of the Education Ministry’s updated version of its guidelines about health requirements for school canteens during the current academic year that started in the kingdom last month.

Along these lines, the size of the cup must not exceed 240mm and sugar amount must not exceed two teaspoons in hot drinks upon request, Okaz reported.

The list of banned products at school canteens, meanwhile, include sugary drinks, energy drinks, fizzy drinks, flavoured vitamins, sports drinks, drinks with fruit flavours, flavoured drinking water, cold tea, and juices in which the percentage of fruit juice is less than 30% or that containing colouring materials, preservatives, as well as juices containing artificial sweeteners.

Other banned items are mortadella, ice cream, chocolate-covered biscuits, peanuts, flavoured and chocolate milk, croissants and chips.

Also banned is the sale of evaporated and condensed milk, milk with artificial flavours or colours, and yogurt with artificial flavours or colours.

The ministry stressed that the total values of fats, sugars, added sugar, and salt in packaged food products available in schools per serving must be less than 20% of the daily intake recommended for these elements, the report said.