Cairo: A young Saudi man has made use of his spare time and learnt online how to utilise palm fronds into home furniture, attracting clientele around the kingdom amid increasing interest in promotion of artifacts.

Ebrahim Al Huwaiti, a native of Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia, said it took him two years to master the craft via social media from different countries.

The outcome has been satisfactory to him and his clients, he told Saudi news portal Akhbaar24.

Al Huwaiti contended that he has made use of several experiences in the field, especially in Egypt, Sudan, Pakistan, and China.

Each country, he said, has its own way to benefit from the palm fronds. He combined all of them in his furniture manufacture. His craftsmanship has attracted clients inside and outside the kingdom.

Giving insight into his technique, he explained that he begins by stripping the palm fronds, then straightening, drying for several days, and then embarking on making chairs, tables, and other home furniture.

The Saudi government this month announced designating 2025 as the year of handicrafts in a step celebrating their time-honoured contribution to the kingdom’s heritage.

The designation also aims to bring Saudi handicrafts to world attention and encourage artisans.

During the “year of handicrafts”, the Ministry of Culture will seek to consolidate the presence of Saudi handicrafts locally and globally as well as enable Saudi artisans to showcase their creativity at domestic and foreign events.