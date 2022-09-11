Cairo: Music will be a subject taught as part of curricula in Saudi Arabia in two years’ time starting from the kindergarten level, a government official has said.
“Teaching music in schools can begin during the next two years, starting from the kindergarten and up,” the acting CEO of the Music Commission Sultan Al Bazie told Al Arabiya television.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has seen dramatic socio-economic transformations as part of massive reforms espoused by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
In February 2020, the Music Commission was established as a government agency affiliated to the Saudi Culture Ministry with the aim of overseeing development of a music sector that provides non-discriminatory access to music education, empowers musical talent and contributes to the local economy.
According to Al Bazie, preparations are afoot to teach music to pupils as an extracurricular activity via the e-platform “Madrasty”.
He said that an initial stage to teach music in schools will get underway soon.
“There are studies between the ministries of education and culture basically depending on qualifying teachers and developing syllabuses,” he added.
In 2016, Saudi Arabia announced the establishment of the General Entertainment Authority, a state agency that has since sponsored a series of star-studded concerts, stage shows and festivals.
In April 2018, Saudi Arabia reopened cinemas for the first time in nearly four decades.