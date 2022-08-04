Dubai: Three boys and one young man drowned in two separate incidents in Thar and Habouna governorates in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region, local media reported.
Emir of Najran Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed has ordered a probe into the tragic incidents. He personally followed up on the details of the circumstances that led to the drowning incidents.
Three boys drowned in Al Rahba village in the Thar governorate while they were swimming in a swamp. “The three were dead and their bodies retrieved,” the Civil Defence said in a statement on its Twitter account. The young man drowned in a pool of water in Wadi Arkan in the Habouna governorate.
Prince Jalawi offered his sincere condolences to the bereaved family members of the victims. He also stressed the need to adhere to the instructions and warnings issued by the Civil Defence with regard to the harsh weather and heavy rain experienced in various parts of the Najran region.