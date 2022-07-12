1 of 10
Pilgrims have performed the farewell circumambulation (Tawaf) around the Holy Kaaba in Masjid Al Haram (the Holy Grand Mosque) amid an integrated service system prepared by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Holy Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque.
Image Credit: SPA/Twitter
The Saudi News Agency (SPA) has reported that the Presidency, with the follow-up from the General President for the Affairs of the Holy Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, provided early services in accordance with the plans followed to facilitate the pilgrims' performance of their Hajj rituals with ease and smooth.
Image Credit: SPA/Twitter
It also recruited a civil security cadre of 500 employees to manage and organise crowds in cooperation with the security authorities inside the Holy Grand Mosque, as well as preparing the entire floors of the Mataf building, and the full capacity of the Holy Grand Mosque.
Image Credit: @HolyKaaba/Twitter
'Successful Hajj season': Saudi Arabia has announced the current Hajj season is successful and safe. Saudi Prince Khaled Al Faisal, also chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, announced the success of the pilgrimage of 2022 at all security, service and health levels, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Image Credit: SPA/Twitter
No accidents nor epidemic diseases were reported among pilgrims, thanks to government efforts and projects as well as all those involved in serving pilgrims.
Image Credit: @HolyKaaba/Twitter
The health plan for the current Hajj season was successful as there were no epidemic outbreaks or other major public health incidents, according to the Ministry of Health.
Image Credit: SPA/Twitter
The ministry said only 38 COVID-19 cases were detected in the holy sites and were all dealt with in accordance with health protocols.
Image Credit: SPA/Twitter
The Mecca light rail reopened pilgrimage transport service between July 6 and July 12 after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic of COVID-19, safely transporting hundreds and thousands of pilgrims on time.
Image Credit: SPA/Twitter
This year is also the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 that Saudi Arabia allows foreign pilgrims to perform Hajj, as the last two seasons were limited only to domestic pilgrims.
Image Credit: SPA/Twitter
The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced on Friday that the total number of pilgrims in the current Hajj season reached 899,353, including 779,919 foreign pilgrims and 119,434 domestic pilgrims.
Image Credit: SPA/Twitter