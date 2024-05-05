Dubai: In the vast desert of Saudi Arabia near the mountain Al Masma, 180km west of Hail, a curious phenomenon has caught the attention of local hikers.

Mohammad bin Salfiq Al Shammari, a Saudi and hiking enthusiast, discovered an unusually cold rock known as “Safat” in the area of Nazia Saida.

This rock, unlike its surroundings, gets colder as the sun blazes.

During a recent expedition with colleagues, one of whom grew up near the mountain, Al Shammari was told of the rock’s unique property.

Despite the high temperatures typically prevalent in the region during summer, Safat remains cool to the touch, akin to a ceramic cooler inside an air-conditioned hall.

In contrast, nearby brown rocks heat up significantly under the sun’s influence.

Al Shammari tested the rock’s temperature by walking on it barefoot, confirming its chilly nature even in direct sunlight.

Meanwhile, stepping back onto the surrounding soil immediately exposed him to the harsh heat.

The phenomenon has sparked curiosity and intrigue online after Al Shammari documented his findings in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Viewers and scientists alike are intrigued about the type of rock and the reasons behind its unusual thermal properties, with many calling for further investigation.