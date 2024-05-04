Dubai: Renowned Saudi poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away on Saturday, at the age of 75.

He was widely recognised on the Saudi and Arab world as a leading figure and one of the most prominent pioneers of contemporary poetry in the Arabian Peninsula.

Prince Badr, known for his significant contributions to the development of sophisticated literary compositions His literary works combined themes of love, pride, elegy and lamentation that depicts, with eloquence and insightful reflections on social issued and political realities in the Kingdom and the broader Arab world.

In 2019, Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen was honoured by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who bestowed upon him the prestigious King Abdulaziz scarf. Raised in an environment rich in scholarly pursuits and literary appreciation, Prince Badr was nurtured in a household where his father's passion for science and literature was evident.

Surrounded by a wealth of books in his extensive personal library, and frequenting his father's gatherings filled with intellectuals, writers, and esteemed thinkers, Prince Badr's deep-seated love for literature and poetry was profoundly shaped.

Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen pursued his early education in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. He attended middle school at the Queen Victoria School in Alexandria, Egypt, and completed his secondary education in Riyadh, as well as in Britain and the US.

Throughout his academic journey, Prince Badr was accompanied by great Saudi poets, including Mohammed Al Abdullah Al Faisal, Khalid Al Faisal, Khalid bin Yazid, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Sudairi, Abdul Rahman bin Musa’id bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and many others.

He collaborated with numerous composers, notably Siraj Omar, Mohammed Shafiq, Sami Ihsan, and Abd El Rab Idris. His poems were sung by renowned singers such as Talal Maddah, Mohammed Abdo, Abadi Al Johar, Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Khalid Abdul Rahman, Abdullah Al Ruwaished, Kazim Al Saher, Saber Al Rubai, Rashid Al Majed, and others.

He worked with several prominent artists, including the famous song "Leila" with Abd El Rab Idris, "Oh Night How Long You Are" and "Give Me Love" with Talal Maddah, "Your Voice Calls Me" and the songs "I Apologize", "The Messages" and “Reply My Greetings” with Mohammed Abdo, among many others.