Cairo: Saudi Arabia is ramping up preparations to receive over 2 million Muslim pilgrims expected to arrive later this month for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Government and private sector agencies are collaborating to implement operational plans to ensure that the faithful will perform Hajj rites with ease and comfort in and around the holy city of Mecca.

Competent agencies anticipate record numbers of pilgrims this year following the participation of around 30 million Muslims from inside and outside the kingdom in Umrah, the minor pilgrimage, at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, in Mecca during the past Ramadan, which ended on April 9, 2024.

As many as 33 million Muslims offered prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest place, in Medina during Ramadan. The same month also saw the arrival of 9 million passengers at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina. Many pilgrims usually visit Medina before or after Hajj.

This year, 3,500 staffers at the Saudi Ministry of Hajj are tasked with caring for pilgrims who arrive in and depart from Medina, where a large number of Islamic historic sites have been renovated and provided with tour guides to receive visitors.

Some 1.8 million Muslims from around the world performed Hajj last year, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of numbers. Saudi Arabia has embarked on early preparations for this year’s Hajj scheduled next month under a new strategy for overseas pilgrims.

Accordingly, no specific places would be allotted anymore for countries. Instead, places for different countries are allocated depending on the time of finalising contracts. The new mechanism aims at facilitating preparations for Hajj, an obligatory Islamic duty that must be carried out at least once in a lifetime by Muslims who can afford it physically and financially.

Saudi Arabia has cautioned Muslims planning to perform Hajj about fake campaigns and websites and defined associated legal channels.

The Ministry of Hajj said reliance on official channels guarantees access to pilgrimage and safeguards pilgrims’ rights during the journey. The ministry stressed that all pilgrims must obtain a Hajj permit.