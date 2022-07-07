1 of 10
One million pilgrims from across the globe amassed on Thursday in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the initial rites of the Hajj, marking the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic. One of the five pillars of Islam, the hajj must be undertaken by all able-bodied pilgrims who have the means at least once in their lives.
While this year's attendance is far below the pre-pandemic influx of 2.5 million pilgrims, it represents a significant step closer to normal after the kingdom restricted the event to a small number of residents for the past two years. Above: Pilgrims pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Pilgrims receive water bottles outside the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia.
Pilgrims chat as they leave the Grand Mosque, in Mecca.
Water mist is sprayed as Saudi policemen stand alert at a check point in the Arafat tent camp.
Saudi authorities have introduced many technological tools to help pilgrims on their journey.
The Hajj officially begins on Wednesday. Above: Pilgrims arrive to their camp in Mina near the Saudi holy city of Mecca.
The Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey. Pilgrims spend five days carrying out a set of rituals intended to bring them closer to God. Above: Women pilgrims arrive to their camp in Mina near the Saudi holy city of Mecca.
The pilgrims, dressed in simple robes will spend night in tents in Mina, seven kilometres (four miles) from Mecca’s Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, where they circled the imposing black Kaaba at the start of the rituals on Wednesday.
Mina sits in a narrow valley surrounded by rocky mountains and is transformed each year into a vast encampment.
