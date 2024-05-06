Dubai: Dubai schools have scored 100 per cent pass percentage and emerged as best performing schools abroad in India’s ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education), ISC (Indian School Certificate) exams, it was announced on Monday.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations in New Delhi released the results of results of the Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2024 Examinations.

The best performing ICSE schools abroad are from Indonesia, Singapore and Dubai with a 100 per cent pass percentage, the Council stated.

The best performing ISC schools abroad are from Singapore and Dubai with a 100 per cent pass percentage, it said.

The ICSE exams were conducted between February 21 and March 28 and the ISC examination was conducted between February 12 and April 4.

The schools are currently compiling the results that have been declared online.